UK furs targeted by dubious Eurofurence photo solicitations

Furry photographer Exodus Arias was not impressed upon reading the pictured note:

[…] the worst attempt at hiring a Cameraman for a convention ever. Clearly they want some specific footage yet unclear as to what.

Additional information was provided by another attendee of LondonFurs' Summer Weekender:

That's curious, there was a guy on the boat party and later the meet in London who was in a business suit, not interacting, just dropping of their business card (the photo attached) to random people...a tad weird.

Even more weird: said card, shown below, came with a teasing mention of hard cash.

Was this offer real? The domain pantreyinvestments.co.uk is registered in the name of VistaPrint Technologies Ltd.; a company with a Bermuda address, acting merely as a domain reseller. There's no content on the website, other than a placeholder image advertising the host. Why is this such a question mark? Similarly-registered domains have been involved in rental scams, and there is a long list of adverse domain name ownership decisions for VistaPrint Technologies.

Bogus job offers are a common fraud, often involving significant sums of money. In some cases, funds to start up a business or purchase employment training materials may be fronted, on the condition that purchases are made from an "authorized provider" run by the fraudster. Checks provided to pay for the purchases bounce, or are found to be fraudulent, and the mark is left to pay. Sometimes people to which the payments are made from or to are caught up in the scams. International payment providers such as Western Union and MoneyGram are often involved, and provide lists of schemes involving their services.



Business card included with solicitations

Even if legitimate, Eurofurence – a con previously targeted as an example of Western decadence by a subsidiary of Russia Today – also requires board permission for commercial use of convention photography, as noted by Exodus. Violations of such provisions have led to bans at other events.

In any case, it's wise to do a little checking up on the background of potential employers, especially if what they're offering seems to be good to be true, requires you to trust someone you don't know, or involves you taking advantage of the trust of others. They might be taking advantage of you, too.

Have you received dubious offers of furry-related employment, linked to hints of advance payment? Has anyone solicited you to sell photos or videos to the media? Let us know in the comments!