Bear-ing Witness to Evil
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 13 Sep 2017 - 01:45
Getting in on the ground floor here… At Long Beach Comic Con we came across Not Teddy Bears, a new art project created by Robert Ly. Is it a line of toys? A new on-line comic? A graphic novel? We don’t know! And the official web site isn’t very clear about that. But still, there is a story to be told here: It seems that teddy bears as we know them are not just cuddly little fuzzy friends for children, but physical representations we have created from our memory of small bear-like creatures who defend us from monsters. When our world is invaded by violent, evil forces, those creatures suddenly become very, very important once again.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
There seem to be a growing number of literary and artistic creations that depict the toys of youth in lurid adult situations, such as the four “Mollison Town” novels by Swedish author Tim Davys, and the three “Mega Plush” animated shorts by Matt Burniston.
https://www.flayrah.com/3855/review-amberville-lanceheim-and-tourquai-tim-davys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-mnBVCHHzs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aX-km8CICpc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVEWsdBTZM8
Fred Patten
Post new comment