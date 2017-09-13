Creative Commons license icon

Bear-ing Witness to Evil

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 13 Sep 2017 - 01:45
Getting in on the ground floor here… At Long Beach Comic Con we came across Not Teddy Bears, a new art project created by Robert Ly. Is it a line of toys? A new on-line comic? A graphic novel? We don’t know! And the official web site isn’t very clear about that. But still, there is a story to be told here: It seems that teddy bears as we know them are not just cuddly little fuzzy friends for children, but physical representations we have created from our memory of small bear-like creatures who defend us from monsters. When our world is invaded by violent, evil forces, those creatures suddenly become very, very important once again.


image c. 2017 8vs8 Entertainment

Comments

Fred — Wed 13 Sep 2017 - 20:41
There seem to be a growing number of literary and artistic creations that depict the toys of youth in lurid adult situations, such as the four “Mollison Town” novels by Swedish author Tim Davys, and the three “Mega Plush” animated shorts by Matt Burniston.

https://www.flayrah.com/3855/review-amberville-lanceheim-and-tourquai-tim-davys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-mnBVCHHzs  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aX-km8CICpc  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVEWsdBTZM8

Fred Patten

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.