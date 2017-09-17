Flipper Bird with Stripes

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 17 Sep 2017 - 01:59
Another item we somehow passed over — and it’s been around a while! According to Wikipedia, The Jungle Bunch is a French / American / British animated TV series developed by David Alaux and Eric Tosti in 2013. It’s been airing in North America on the Universal Kids network. More recently a selection of episodes were edited together into a DVD release: The Jungle Bunch — The Movie, featuring the voice of John Lithgow. “The Jungle Bunch is the exciting tale of Maurice, a penguin who was raised in the jungle and thinks he’s a tiger! When two penguins from his Antarctic homeland come in search of ‘The Great Tiger Warrior’ to defend their colony from an invading herd of walruses, Maurice assembles a misfit team of jungle friends to save the day!” It’s available now at Amazon, and the trailer is up on YouTube.


image c. 2017 Universal

Fred — Sun 17 Sep 2017 - 20:40
I reviewed the French original a couple of years ago.

https://dogpatchpress.wordpress.com/2015/04/07/french-anthropomorphic-3/

Fred Patten

