The Audition of a Lifetime

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 1 Sep 2018 - 01:32
Is it time to start thinking about the Holidays already? Evidently — Look what showed up in our in-box from Animation World Network: “U.S. distribution rights to Josh Hutcherson’s animated family feature Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer have been acquired by Screen Media, according to a Variety report, with a holiday season release set for November 30… In the film, written and directed by Jennifer Westcott, Blitzen announces his retirement on December 21, which gives Elliot, a miniature horse, only three days to travel to the North Pole, compete for the open spot and fulfill his lifelong dream of pulling Santa’s sleigh. Voice casting includes Hutcherson as Elliot and Samantha Bee as Hazel the goat, as well as John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin.” Not sure if it’s a “release” to theaters or DVD, but we’ll find out!


Comments

Fred — Sat 1 Sep 2018 - 02:31
It’ll have to be really good to beat the two Finnish movies about Niko, the little reindeer who is one of Santa’s flying reindeer’s illegitimate son – but which?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pY3eel1HtGs

Fred Patten

