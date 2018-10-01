Solve a Mystery. Re-Draw History.

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 1 Oct 2018 - 01:53
Fans of the Ursa Major Award-winning rebooted DuckTales TV series (and they are myriad!) have a new resource at paw, thanks to teacher and illustrator Zack Giallongo. His new book is called DuckTales Doodles. “Draw, color, and create with your favorite characters from the all-new DuckTales series. Every page is packed with character doodles, from Scrooge McDuck to Webby Vanderquack. Tap into your artistic talents to bring these hilarious and exciting scenes to life! Solve a mystery and re-draw history!” It’s available now from Disney Press.


image c. 2018 Disney Press

