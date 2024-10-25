Creative Commons license icon

This Comic Should Not Be Left Behind… Or Forgotten

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 25 Oct 2024 - 01:41Edited as of 01:45
Turns out the re-invention of Disney properties continued this year with the new Lilo & Stitch comic from Dynamite — the first continuing comic for them in English, actually. “Life seems to have calmed down for Experiment 626 and his new family on Earth – at least until evil aliens come hunting for everyone’s favorite blue-furred troublemaker. The kicker? They’re using giant robots that are powered by Stitch’s own DNA! Will Lilo’s beloved pet be able to take on these villains and lead them away from his adopted planet and loved ones? And even if he succeeds, will he be able to find his way back home?” It’s written by Greg Pak, illustrated by Giulia Giacomino, and issues are still on the shelves.


image c. 2024 Dynamite Comics

