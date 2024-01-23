Helper Rock-Wrecked

Edited

It’s a bit late for Christmas-themed stuff — and even later for Halloween horror! None the less, we just came across Monsters of Metal: Krampus in Concert, still available from Opus Comics. “Written by director and visual effects artist Jason Howden (Guns Akimbo) and Llexi Leon, Monsters of Metal takes iconic creatures on the road as a heavy metal band in this riotous send-up of life on tour! This time out, our favorite monster metalheads cross paths with the dreaded Krampus!” The bloody artwork is by Ryan Christensen. Check out the preview over at Bleeding Cool to see just how wild they get!



