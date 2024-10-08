Deck the Halls and Bar the Doors!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

We know, we know — too early to talk about Christmas stuff. But maybe a perfect time to talk about monster comics! Especially when they’re monstrous cats. “Grumpy Cat: The Grumpus and Other Horrible Holiday Tales is a collection of stories featuring everyone’s favorite feline sourpuss that will help keep you in the grumpy spirit all throughout the most joyous season of the year!” The title story is a spoof on everyone’s favorite Christmas monster, the Krampus. Other titles in the collection include “Grumpy the Snow-Cat”, “Grumpy Cat vs. Merry Martians”, and “You’re a Mean One, Ms. Grumpy”. Created by a whole slew of writers and artists, it’s all put together by Ablaze Comics.



