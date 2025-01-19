Movie review: 'Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds' (2023)

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Sirocco and the Kingdom of Winds (trailer) is a 2D children's animated fantasy film, a Franco-Belgian production released in 2023, directed by Benoît Chieux who co-wrote it with Alain Gagnol. Imdb rates it 7/10.

Carmen and Juliette are sisters, whose mother drops them off with her friend Agnes to babysit for a day. Agnes has forgotten they'd be coming, and asks if they can be quiet for a half-hour while she takes a much-needed nap. She's the author of a long-running book series called Sirocco, and had been staying up all night writing.

Unable to sit still, Juliette rifles through one of Agnes' books, weird stuff happens, and the sisters end up in the world of the book, transformed into cats. After Juliette gets them in trouble with the local mayor, they embark on a quest with an avian opera singer named Selma to find the elusive Sirocco, a mysterious, reclusive, and mercurial sorceror.

Story-wise, it's very light on details; the relationship between the real world and the book isn't made clear. Agnes is unaware of it, and people in the book appear to have a degree of self-determination. Character-wise, Carmen and Juliette end the film pretty much how they began it. They haven't grown or learned much.

Even so, they're good siblings who honestly love each other. Carmen is the older sister by a few years, and is used to having to be the responsible one who tries to keep the other in check. Juliette is the younger sister, impatient, impulsive, and because it's her 5th birthday, she's feeling a bit more entitled than usual. Personally I found her mildly annoying, yet written very realistically for her age. Two of her more impulsive moments in the film are pretty funny, too!

For me, the real star of the show was Selma, the opera singer, who's more than happy to go on a journey to help the kids. I loved her ethereal singing, performed by Aurélie Konaté. Sirocco himself remains largely an enigma. And there's an additional creature, a cross between the floating polyps from a Jim Woodring comic and those suburban flailing tube guys.

Really, it's the visual design and the unusual adventure that carry this film. Its subtle uses of shapes and flat colors were really nice to experience! Studio Ghibli was an obvious influence (particularly Spirited Away), and the director has also cited Yellow Submarine and Moebius. Yeah, I can see it in some of the creatures and spires.

Overall I liked Sirocco, but I don't think it's a must-watch, except for the curious. It's extremely light children's fare with an intriguing artistic style. I had a subtitled version, and there's an English dub that may be available on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and from Microsoft, distributed by GKids.