Creative Commons license icon

Watch Out For This Chick

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 5 Oct 2024 - 00:41Edited as of 00:45
No votes yet

That’s actually a rather lame gag way to introduce a comic miniseries we missed, but now it’s out as a collected trade paperback. The Sacrificers, written by Rick Remender and illustrated by Max Fiumara and Dave McCaig, is a dystopian science fiction story featuring, among many other strange things, a group of bird-like aliens. “Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect… for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him, and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia, must unite to end one generation’s unnaturally protracted reign.” Look for it from Simon & Schuster.


image c. 2024 Image Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.