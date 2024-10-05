Watch Out For This Chick

Edited

That’s actually a rather lame gag way to introduce a comic miniseries we missed, but now it’s out as a collected trade paperback. The Sacrificers, written by Rick Remender and illustrated by Max Fiumara and Dave McCaig, is a dystopian science fiction story featuring, among many other strange things, a group of bird-like aliens. “Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect… for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him, and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia, must unite to end one generation’s unnaturally protracted reign.” Look for it from Simon & Schuster.



