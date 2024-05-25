Creative Commons license icon

Planetary Personalities

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 25 May 2024 - 01:52Edited by GreenReaper as of Sun 26 May 2024 - 12:35
All around Furry Weekend Atlanta we found these interesting business cards — each with a character (usually an anthropomorphic) and the name of a planet. So we came home, followed the links… and found our way to Solar House, a science-fiction webtoon written and illustrated by Vanadium Valor. What if the planets, moons, and so forth in our solar system were each a person, with their own foibles and personalities? “It’s like if astronomy and furry art kissed! Follow the lives of the planets (and other objects) as they try to navigate their long company policies and even longer histories!” Each comic comes with some extra science facts to give a background in reality to the current story-line.


image c. 2024 by Vanadium Valor

