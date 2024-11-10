Creative Commons license icon

After You, Deer

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Sun 10 Nov 2024
Sometimes it really is best to just let the publisher describe something for us… “A John Doe slaying lures a journalist into a world of political intrigue, a wi-fi-enabled grotto, and a station locker full of secrets. For Bucky, an editor of the crime beat at “The Truth,” it’s all in a day’s work… but he also happens to be a deer. Will he chase down his last story in this antler noir series?” No way we can top that, honestly. Deer Editor is written by Ryan K. Lindsay, with art by Sami Kivela and Lauren Affe. It’s also available now from Mad Cave.


image c. 2024 Mad Cave

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.