After You, Deer

Sometimes it really is best to just let the publisher describe something for us… “A John Doe slaying lures a journalist into a world of political intrigue, a wi-fi-enabled grotto, and a station locker full of secrets. For Bucky, an editor of the crime beat at “The Truth,” it’s all in a day’s work… but he also happens to be a deer. Will he chase down his last story in this antler noir series?” No way we can top that, honestly. Deer Editor is written by Ryan K. Lindsay, with art by Sami Kivela and Lauren Affe. It’s also available now from Mad Cave.



