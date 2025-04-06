FBI raids SiegedSec furry hacker responsible for Project 2025 leaks

Edited

The Advocate reports that the SiegedSec “furry” hacker that had leaked the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 plans has been raided by the FBI. The raid on Vio was revealed on the site formerly known as Twitter by one of the hacker’s contacts, whose relations were confirmed by journalists who originally covered the story.

The article indicates that while the Project 2025 leak was SiegedSec’s most well known hack, there were other actions they had taken that may be under investigation. This includes hacks against state websites in response to anti-trans legislation, and a hack of the Idaho National Laboratory.