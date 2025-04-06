FBI raids SiegedSec furry hacker responsible for Project 2025 leaks
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 6 Apr 2025 - 11:07 —
The Advocate reports that the SiegedSec “furry” hacker that had leaked the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 plans has been raided by the FBI. The raid on Vio was revealed on the site formerly known as Twitter by one of the hacker’s contacts, whose relations were confirmed by journalists who originally covered the story.
The article indicates that while the Project 2025 leak was SiegedSec’s most well known hack, there were other actions they had taken that may be under investigation. This includes hacks against state websites in response to anti-trans legislation, and a hack of the Idaho National Laboratory.
Comments
All your links are broken; they have trailing quotation marks. I'm hoping that means there are more sentences that are lost in some HTML tags.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Fixed. These are actually because I rough draft these off site and then past them. The double quote style is different so it breaks the HTML unless I replace them on site.
Listen man, thank you very, very much for posting this. Please stay on top of this and keep updating us on it. You, anybody, I'm trying to really make sense of this right now so, sorry, I just don't have much of a take right now beyond fuck, shit, and I'm mad at somebody.
