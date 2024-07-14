Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Following a hack by a self-referred "gay furry hacker" organization named SiegedSec, the Heritage Foundation found that two gigabytes of their internal data leaked to the internet. The Heritage Foundation is a right wing think tank within the United States known for their stances against trans rights and abortion. The organization has recently published a manifesto for America known as Project 2025 which catalyzed this hack.

At first the Foundation denied the attack and indicated that the only information obtained was public facing, per a Cyberscoop article, while ironically still calling the action as criminal.

[SiegedSec] stumbled upon a two-year-old archive of The Daily Signal website that was available on a public-facing website owned by a contractor. The information obtained was limited to usernames, names, email addresses, and incomplete password information of both Heritage and non-Heritage contributors, as well as article comments and the IP address of the commenter. [The story of a hack] is a false narrative and an exaggeration by a group of criminal trolls trying to get attention.

The executive contradiction

Following these initial reports, an interaction between one of the hackers and a Heritage Foundation’s executive Mike Howell was shared with the internet. Such an interaction makes it clear that the breach was severe enough that it warranted a response from a head of the organization. The executive in a later response to this conversation being shared on the internet acknowledged its accuracy.

In this interaction Mike showed a vicious view of the dispensing of justice in America by eliciting a desire to see the furry speaking with him sexually assaulted in American prison.

Mike Howell: Would you like to meet virtually or send an emissary to meet in person vio: i would like to be left alone without my rights being threatened. Mike Howell: Are you aware that you won't be able to wear a furry tiger costume when you're getting pounded in the ass in the federal prison I put you in next year? Vio: such unprofessional language from an executive director, would you mind if i shared this? :3 Mike Howell: Please share widely. I hope the word spreads as fast as the STDs do in your degenerate furry community.

These executive’s responses to this chat leak have been as prestigious and full of the class as to be expected of those in such a position. This includes retweeting a screenshot of the chat log on their X (formally Twitter) with an Eminem lyric of “I am whatever you say I am, if I wasn’t then why would I say I am…” basically confirming that the message exchange was real.

He also showed great paranoia by accusing an inquisitive former infosec worker of the Biden White House of conspiring on behalf of the President with the furry hacking group under the President’s direction. Playing it as a great wrong is an odd thing to do given that his organization earlier claimed that the data breach wasn’t that big of a deal.

The Rolling Stone called him hopping mad and suggested he invest in a kangaroo suit. But as a kangaroo furry myself, I would really rather he’d adopt another species or keep to his own Eden-cursed species.

The document that catalyzed the Hack

Project 2025 is a document crafted by Heritage and Trump's former administration that has laid the foundation for the United States with a Christian conservative agenda which attempts to enshrine even more power to the executive branch and weaken democratically elected positions in the government by making more of them appointable by the President directly. It has been seen as a means of eroding the system of checks and balances and further weakening these power balancing systems.

Of particular concern are the demands to dismantle discrimination protections based on sexual and gender identity, allowing the military to engage in enforcement and creation of camps to deal with alleged illegal immigrants, a desire to abolishment of the Department of Education, as well as the outlawing of pornography.

While the candidate Trump has attempted to distance himself from the document as more have been talking about it during this election year, the manifesto has become a sticking point in liberal discourse against the Republican nominee. Especially given the Republican candidate’s history of trying to upend procedure to retain power in January of 2021 by trying to get Vice President Mike Pence to disavow the Congressional procedure of confirming Biden’s election victory in November of 2020.