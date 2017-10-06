"Furry Wolf Candy": neural network invents fursona names

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 2 votes)

Can a computer dream of being a human? What if it dreamed of being a human who dreamed of being a talking animal? With the help of Janelle Shane, a research scientist in photonics, we may just find out what furry aliases such a machine would create.

Janelle has achieved fame for her humorous use of artificial intelligence to generate names for things such as pubs, diseases, beers, and My Little Ponies. She's also directed neural networks to create recipes and write Harry Potter fanfiction.

With GreenReaper's help, I extracted an undifferentiated list of ~11,000 names of furries who have pages on WikiFur. Dr. Shane used these as the basis for a neural network to invent more.

Results

The two variables that most substantially affected the results were (a) the number of times the neural network processed the list; and (b) the "temperature", a measure of creativity that ranges from 0 (uncreative) to 1 (daring). She provided the results of eight stages of name generation. Here are, in my sole opinion, five of the best from each.

With few iterations and low creativity, the neural network latched onto the word "Shadow" and wouldn't let go:

Mitter Starker

Shadow Stone

Shadow Fox

Shadow Shepherd

Mark Starles

Animal names started to emerge with creativity turned up, but it's still kind of a letter salad:

Alix Roo

Lack Black

Kari Baller

Marthel Dragon

Moully Silversanper SilverMox

With more experience and low creativity, it's come to recognize a fair number of first names.

Shadow (person)

Sandy Fox

Ron Steel

Alex Steelen

Silver Fox

Now, turn up the creativity.

Shadow Winger

Red Husky

Ame A. Wolfn

Porain

Solding Wolf

At this point, she left the creativity up and just kept giving it more "experience".

DragonPund

Farawind

Rongs Mittle

Furry Wolf Candy

Chewings

...and more...

Pandy the Cheetah

Alica Wolfe

Sparky Furry

Rock Pup

Dalack Golf Fox

...and more. Here it seemed to go a bit off the rails.

Smick the Blue Fox

Kuryd Harshain

Spectwolphes

Ferris Paws

LionVootion

...but righted itself, sort of. Still fixated on "Shadow", by the way.

Chair Coyote

Snarky Wolf

Shadow Le Bartley

Scott Whitefox

Coontain

So — what do you think "Furry Wolf Candy" (or any of the other generated names) would look like? If any of these fursonas tickles your artistic fancy, please tweet your artwork with the hashtag #furralnetwork. After all, it is the neural network's birthday and they can't afford commissions.