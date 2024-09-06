Creative Commons license icon

BC fur who met 12-year-old on FB pleads guilty to five counts

Posted by (Laurence Parry) on Fri 6 Sep 2024 - 11:55Edited as of 12:46
Adam Woolacott of Burnaby, British Columbia, known as O'hare-ah and vivalink in furry fandom, has plead guilty to five of nine charges against him related to sexual offences involving a young teenage girl, after failing to get evidence thrown out over an incorrectly-issued warrant.

Adam - who was then 35 - made contact with the child in December 2019 on a furry Facebook group, and reportedly continued to interact sexually with her through text messages after learning that she was 12. He later met her in a park and touched her breast through clothes, before inviting her to his townhouse where they had sex and he showed her a dragon sex toy.

The girl met Adam in his hotel room at VancouFur 2022, and after further sexual touching sought sex with her again, telling her he had condoms; but she just wanted to hang out. Becoming upset, she left the room and told the event organisers, who contacted police. Adam went missing for a time after the convention, causing friends to request help to find him.

The charges were announced on April 5, 2023, accompanied by restrictions on Adam interacting with under-16s, using the Internet save for employment, or wearing costume masks in public.

