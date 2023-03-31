Digging Up Positivity - March 2023

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

This episode of Digging Up Positivity we feature charities, animation, and this time our featurette is a short documentary about Kitwana, lion, role model, and more. Do stay until the end to find out who has won that Thabo T-shirt from my Artwork Tee store. But first, lets hop into the charities.

Nordic Fuzz con

Earlier this month I had the pleasure to be at Nordic Fuzz Con in Sweden. Where we all were busy trying to raise funds for Odherred Zoo. As of making this video the final numbers are not in yet, but so far the counter stands at $11,998.71

Vancoufur

Same thing with Vancoufur in Canada, the staff is very busy counting all the donations and the first estimates are around the $16,000 dollars for QMUNITY, an organisation based in Vancouver to support the local LGBTQ community.

FurTheMore

In Arglinton, USA, 1620 critters banded together to raise $8,500 for the Frederick Center, an organisation devoted to help the LGBTQ+ community.

Furry Tea Party

At the other side of the world, in Kaohsiung City in Taiwan we had the Furry Tea Party where they raised $3,058.04 for the Taiwan Guide Dog association.

Gateway Furmeet

In St.Louis we had Gateway Furmeet, where $12,000 was raised for Got Your Six Support Dogs.

Texas Furry Fiesta

And in Texas, Texas Furry Fiesta happened and they raised $34,116.00 for CARE, the Center for Animal Research and Education!

Man, it looks like Unifursity and Alfurnative joined forces! Together with a very capable IT team, they are going to host a paintball tournament. More news is soon to follow!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

A childhood favourite, these 4 shelled friends have changed lore, shapes and sizes to the most wacky of extremes. From the campy Sat AM cartoons and movies in the 90s, to the more serious tone in the original comics and everything in between.

The new movie seems to follow the style introduced by Spiderman Into the Spiderverse and while the teaser makes me wonder about a lot of their creative choices, I really want to check out the movie. It is refreshing to see the turtles actually being voiced by children and I am such a sucker for the art-style. I keep my hopes up and an open mind!

Thank you

And of course: Thank you so much for staying with us till the very end of the third episode of the 6th season of Digging Up Positivity. Now, of course, I promised to say who won the raffle. I gave all the comments a number and had the Google random number generator a whirl and the winner is *drum roffle* Simple Nicks.

Now, you have until the end of next month to poke me through DM’s (check out mylink-tree) and next month I will have another raffle. Besides this monthly show, I stream almost every Monday at 8pm Central European time. Drop by and vibe with us with some art and chill beats.

If you want to support this channel, do check out my ArtworkTee store, or drop a coin at my Subscribestar or Patreon like these amazing critters: Cosmik with a K, Els Deckers, Falconeo, Hanzana, Ishnula, Katie, Manick, Tantroo McNally, Taross, and Score Chaser.

The next episode will be on April 29th. And I am looking forward to see you there! And remember, love you all, stay awesome and all the hugs!