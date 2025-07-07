Digging up Positivity June 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Welcome to a new episode of Digging Up Positivity! We are already over halfway of this year, and despite of all the [gestures] everything we still continue to try to make the world a better place. In this episode:

Did you know there is a fur con in Slovenia?

Animation news

Animal news

Furry charities from all over the world!

The result of the pride shirt giveaway

So let’s get started!

Thabo & Friends raised $800.39

Earlier this year, we started to raise extra funds for the Rotterdam animal shelter Karel Vogelklas, showing what the Dutch Furry fandom is capable of so much more. We all raised $800.39 for the lovely birds and other critters at that shelter.

Mephit Mini Con raised $2,715.47

Our friends in Germany raised $2,715.47 during Mephit Mini Con for Die EINZIGE Hutz-Wutz-Farm und Bea's Miezhaus, a home for sick, old and discarded animals. The raised funds will be used for some way overdue repairs to their bus, and heating oil to make sure they all have warm showers!

SOS Crocodilo raised $78.00

And in Mexico, Almita otter was raising money for SOS Crocodilo and thanks to her wonderful efforts $78 was raised for this initiative.

Axxi’s Art House raised $301.61 so far.

Axxi has been steadily raining money for Mermaids UK with their artwork. Mermaids UK is focused on supporting trans, non-binary and gender-questioning children, young people and those who are important in their lives. Axxi has raised $301.61 so far.

Furality raised $109,000.00

If you think that Furries turned their backs on Virtual Reality after the Great Plague, you are wrong! The latest Furality Somna had a mind-blowing 26,405 attendees! And their LGBTQ charity, The Center, saw an equally amazing amount raised: $109,000!

Little Island Furcon raised $4,024.50

Our lovely friends from Singapore raised money for the Kuching Project, who are devoted to support chronically ill cats. During their charity raffle they raised $4,024.50 during Little Island Furcon.

Ottersparx raised $740.69

Ottersparx ran a delightful charity stream this pride month for Trans Lifeline, during a fun filled day they raised 740.69 for Trans LifeLine.

Argentinia FurFiesta raised $6.101.00

And in Argentina we had FurFiesta where 427 amazing critters raised a lovely $6,101 [US] for Reguio Feliz an animal shelter.

MeetsFurYou raised $770.52

Every Dutch Comic Con there is a major furry attendance, and since last year MeetsFurYou has a big info stand with a fursuit lounge filled with refreshments, fans,and other ways to have that well needed break while fursuiting during the summer heat. And all the snacks and drinks provided are free! This is all made possible thanks to donations by furries and their supporters in both money, empty cans and bottles. This convention MeetsFurYou raised $770.52!

The Total So far

With all these wonderful charities we have covered, furries worldwide have raised $710,312.13! A solid amount and the huge bangers are yet to come!

Proud to be a furry

We are barely halfway and already we have raised almost as much for LGBTQ causes as last year entirely! And this brings me to the furry presence at various pride parades. All over the world they were celebrating, and some wonderful videos were shared that filled me with joy and hope! Stay awesome you fuzzy beans!

The Wolf And The Vixen

TGPS Plush Animation has released their first animation this month, it is about a strong wolf raising a little vixen against all odds, while the wolf is a bit stern at first, almost begrudgingly taking on the task, the result is wonderful, and the story continues after he is gone. How will the vixen carry on his legacy? One of the things that makes this animation stand out is the exceptional work done with the sound track, and while bigger channels pave the way for the animation renaissance on YouTube, smaller gems like these are bound to pop up!

Talon

We have covered the teaser of Talon before, a wonderful story about the young Dakotaraptor named Talon set in the cretaceous period. But now I am happy to announce that Lunar Dragon Entertainment has released their pilot episode! It’s almost 28 minutes in length and worth a watch! Trying not to spoil the plot, but especially in the first act there are no spoken words, leaving the animators with the difficult task to do everything through composition, body language and well, how we think dinosaurs would sound like. And they pull this off wonderfully. Combine this with the exceptional care of the backgrounds that makes this animation really stand out, and you got yourself a curious meerkat for the next episodes!

Thank You

As during the premiere of this video, I am in the UK, chilling with the wonderful beans from Cardiff and my guildies from Azeroth in Whales. But I am glad you stayed with us till the very end! And before all of the lovely pleasantries, I promised a winner from for the Pride shirt last month! So here's the winner is... *drumroll*... [Longtooth401]! Please do contact me, or fill in the contact form below before the next episode of Digging Up Positivity next month for your lovely Pride Shirt from Artwork Tee!

And of course, let us not forget you, for staying with us till the very end! Looking forward to see you again on our next episode on the 2nd of August.

Stay awesome, be there for each other, and all the hugs!