Digging Up Positivity May 2025

Welcome to the sixth [sic] episode of Digging Up Positivity this year starting a month where we are proud of our fandom and our community! And to celebrate this wonderful colourful month, I am giving away one of these T-shirts, details at the end of the video! Also, we have an interview with one of the driving forces behind MeetsFurYou: PolkaSpots and of course we have a bunch of charities, exciting news from the games industry and other uplifting news, but first, lets go to the charities of last month!

Las Vegas Furcon raised $15,110.00

First we go to the bustling city of Las Vegas with Las Vegas Furcon, where they raised $15,110.00 for the Gender Diverse and Trans Pride Center Of Nevada, dedicated to fostering a community that is very supportive of all individuals [so] that they can thrive regardless of their gender identity!

Furgeddaboutit raised $8,260.33

638 wonderful critters At Furgeddaboutit raised $8,260.23 for Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, an wildlife habitat that has been a vital force to their region for almost 70 years.

Beepkitty raised $201.01

Beepkitty started an impromptu charity stream for the Palestinian Children Relief Fund and raised $201.01 while playing Oblivion! Raising money for this oh so desperate time for the Palestinian people. Good job Beepkitty.

Calfurry raised $7,262.96

From Canada we have the awesome critters from Calfurry raising $7,262.96 for Furball Force, an Animal Rescue Society in Alberta, Canada, dedicated to improving the lives of all rescue and shelter animals, but focusing on animals that are most

likely to be overlooked due to age, special needs or behavioural issues. As they deserve a forever home just as much!

Confuzzled raised $54,631.10

For many fuzzbutts from the United Kingdom, Confuzzled is the highlight of the year. Every year they flock together in Birmingham for an amazing time, and they raised $54,631.10 for the Saints Sled Dog Rescue, a non-profit charity dedicated to the rescuing and rehoming of Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute breeds.

Furality raised $15,045.00 so far!

Besides this world, the furry fandom has been quite active in the virtual world! And of course we have been raising money for charity there as well! Furality Somna will be held early in June, however they already raised over $15,000 for The Center, an organisation dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community in the Orlando region in Florida.

Furries for Extra Life raised $1,883.00 so far!

Every year, games around the world raise money for Extra Life, a fundraising program for the Children’s Miracle Hospital and of course, the furries are a big part of that! This year they have raised $1,833 and the biggest contributor so far has been Jesse Stringer, also known as Tango, a gay furry who promised to shave his head bald if he raised over $1000 during the May Head-shaving Incentive, and well, he raised $1290!

Congratulations with your new look! I am starting to begin to think there is a new trend going on!

The Furry Fandom raised $ 600,000 so far!

This month is pride month, and therefore very important for many within the fandom. And this reflects in our charities! This year the total amount covered by this channel is $601,335.41 of which $129,208.31 has been raised for LGBTQ+ focused charities like AnthroExpo did with PIVOT, or FurTheMore for the Frederick Center. You all continue to make me proud but most of all, so welcome and inclusive!

Hope for the axolotl in the wild!

In Mexico, the Axolotl, one of the world’s most endangered amphibians in the wild seems to be thriving in artificial wetlands! Close to Mexico City scientists have released 18 captive bred axolotls, and they did not just survive! They actively thrived!

The scientists are very pleased with the results, and see this as a cultural win as well! As the axolotl is seen as part of the Mexico identity.

The market for furry games is huge!

Recently Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 has been released by the Japanese video game developer Cyberconnect2. And this game does center around furry elements, as all characters are anthropomorphic , however the story of the game goes deep and gets

very dark much unlike many Western games that are deemed furry, who generally stayed on the all-ages path. Even the many wonderful indie games out there.

Cyberconnect 2 has an impressive track record of contract work for Naruto, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Dragon Ball Z and others over the years, but their own IP’s do feature a lot of furries! Starting with their first in-house game Tail Concerto from 1998.

The CEO, Hiroshi Matsuyama is very adamant that the decision to make so many furry games is his and from a portion of his team. Big influences from his youth were Sherlock Hound but also Tezuka’s Kimba the White Lion. And he is devoted to make

at least one major furry game every 10 years!

While during the hiring process, not many are upfront about their love for furries, in due time they do admit they do like them. And Matsuyuma really thinks they can push them more into the mainstream, and I for one would love to see that! The

fandom is exploding in the more recent years and we sure can use wonderful games to lead the way.

So much thanks to all of them and you of course! We are heading into the summer and convention season with full force!