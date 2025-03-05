Digging Up Positivity February 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 17 votes)

Fresh back from a convention, still dealing with the concrud, but welcome all to an amazing packed episode filled with good news from the furry fandom! Covering not just the charity numbers with a highlight of Nordic Fuzzcon, but also a lovely interview with Chester the Geroo. I mean, not only does this little critter have the voice of an angel... he sings operas— in fursuit. But first the charities!

Temrin raised $37.41

The wonderful artist Temrin made some wonderful stickers, amongst them a Canadian Goose protecting tiny pride colored gooselings. A part of their sales went to RainbowRoad and the ACLU, supporting the LGBTQ amongst other minorities in the US. The sales are still going on, so far they raised $37.41

Anthro Expo raised $17,801

I am so incredibly proud of all those 1450 critters of Anthro Expo who raised $17,801 for PIVOT, an organisation devoted to provide services and care for 12 to 24 year olds who have aged out of their foster home, are homeless, or had to run away from their homes, on their 12 acre campus in Oklahoma City.

Get Out The Float raised $4,096

Not all inflation is bad! Get Out The Float is a wonderful convention dedicated to the fandom that really loves their inflatables, ranging from pool toys to even cars! And they raised $4,096 for Sunset Park & Recreation, a foundation that helps children, youth, adults and seniors with access to safe aquatic and recreational services.

ScotiaCon raised $20,194.03

Over in the United Kingdom the wonderful critters from ScotiaCon raised a very impressive $20,194.03 for the Sunny Harbour Cat & Kitten rescue, which adds to the total raised for charity in the lifetime of this convention to over 100,000 pounds. That’s more than 125 thousand dollars!

Furries raised $16,047 for PolarTheLion

While the name may not be ringing a bell with many, often I see such amazing videos from the conventions in Asia from PolarTheLion. His work is truly amazing and it always brings a smile to my face when I see his work. Unfortunately, bad luck struck him as a fire raged through his home. However the fandom came together and raised $16,047 so far to help Polar out!

NordicFuzzCon raised $42,980.28

Aaah, NordicFuzzCon, my home convention in Sweden! This year I was humbled to be part of their charity team! We raised $42,980.28 for Dýrahjálp Íslands and people are still donating! The 3 wonderful representatives from the charity were having so much fun! One even walked around in fursuit as a tiny Thabo.

Fun fact: I made a little bet during the convention, if we raised over 400.000 Swedish Kroner , about $37.000 I would have my head shaven on stage. Little did I know how much came in after that announcement! And during the closing ceremony he broke past that magical number. So yeah... there I was, in front of thousands of people.

The atmosphere was amazing, and the responses were great! And during this convention I talked with Chester, our featurette. Since since everybody wanted to see me bald, this time I will conduct the interview without fur! But don’t get used to it. My meerkat self will conduct future interviews!

Fursquared raised $24,454.03

Back to the US, where Fursquared raised $24,454.03 for the Humane Animal Welfare Society, or HAWS for short. This is a non-profit, assisting about 6000 animals per year and welcomes about 31,000 human visitors each year at their open admissions shelter where no animal is left behind regardless of age, health, temperament or breed.

Santiago Furfest raised $2,140

We truly are everywhere! In Chile, Santiago Furfest raised $2,140 for Fundacion Paticortos, an organisation dedicated to the rescue of abandoned and abused animals with the focus on puppies, injured and pregnant animals, providing them with veterinary care, food and everything needed to make prepare them for adoption in a new forever home!

Crafting a tiny posable squirrel

Youtube is filled with wonderful and creative videos where people make all sorts of posable dolls and plushies, but Gobin Girl Studio stands out! They are showing off how to make this amazing posable squirrel, but they are presenting it as they are reconstructing a sketch from hints like in a detective! Building it from clues from a mystery in a little village, where someone crushed the leg of an innocent beetle!

Featurette: Chester the Garoo

And now for our featurette, as mentioned before, NordicFuzzCon was amazing and took up the better part of this month for me. I spent well over a week in Malmo, and I had the pleasure of talking to Chester The Geroo. So...let’s get back into time to his lovely little hotel-room!

[Interview]

Thank You

Alright, so that was different! Thank you so much for staying with me till the end. After this I am going to sleep off the remaining con-crud to make sure I am all chipper before the next art-stream on twitch, which will be roughly every Monday on twitch, with a mirror stream here on the YouTube from 8pm to 10pm Central European time.

I am so incredibly humbled by all the support, thanks to you all, it is so much fun making these videos, despite having to slam through the con-crud! The next episode will be on March 5th, and I hope to see you all by then.

Stay awesome! And all the hugs!