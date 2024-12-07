Digging Up Positivity November 2024

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Well, the last month sure was something, time for a palet cleanser in this extra packed episode!

A huge milestone for the Dutch Furry Fandom

The Good Furry Awards!

An interview with Val, a Dutch Furry, an excellent fursuiter, about how the fandom changed her life

Of course a whole bunch of awesome charities from all over the world.

Some cool animation news

The last month of 2024 is going to be exciting! So many amazing things in not just the Dutch Furry Fandom and beyoooooond!



Charity Updates

Argentina Fur Fiesta raised $5,155.77

448 lovely fuzzies in Argentina raised $5,155.77 at Argentina Fur Fiesta for Asociación Contra el Maltrato Animal , an organisation dedicated to protect, and rehabilitate abused horses, giving them a chance for a fresh new start.

BLFC raised $31,420.69

The amazing critters at Biggest Little Furry Convention in the US have raised a very respectable $31,420.69 for Save Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, a rehabilitation center that dedicates themselves not just for rehabilitation but for lifelong care for wild animals in need.

Telephone raised $7,252

The original Dutch Angel Dragon, Telephone, her beloved dog, King, got very sick. Turned out there was a rather aggressive tumor growing off his spleen. Her friends, family and fandom supported her by raising $7,252 . Unfortunately to no avail, as King has peacefully passed away but still, the kindness shown warms my heart.

Reffurence raised $4,319.42

About 500 awesome critters in the Dutch city of Rotterdam raised $4,319.42 for Vogelklas Karel Schot, a sanctuary dedicated to not just birds but mammals such as marters and bats. These wonderful volunteers are always first in line to help when

the biggest harbour in Euro need skilled rescue workers for the local birds when an accident such as an oil spill. This was the first time Reffurence was being held in the city of Rotterdam, and my first time as head of charity at that convention and I could not be more proud of them all.

Art Festival Otterdam raised $868.46

And in the same city we had the Furry Art Festival Otterdam who raised $868.46 for Otterstation Nederland.

Infurnity raised $29,475.29

In Taiwan 2,712 visitors gathered with Infurnity and they raised a grand total $29,475.29 for 2 charities! The Raptor Research Group of Taiwan, a group dedicated to study, preserve and participate in the international research of those majestic birds of prey, and the WildOne Conservation Association, which runs a Wildlife Treatment and Rehabilitation center.

Furpocalypse raised $17,091.98 ---[Editors Note: Section in Script, but not in video]--

The fandom always had a warm heart for the LGBTQ community and often they are supporting related charities, as does Furpocalypse, who raised $17,091.98 for Q Plus, an organisation dedicated to uplifting and empowering queer youth through all sorts of online and offline activities such as open mics, workshops, game nights, training, consultation and more!

World Wild Fur Camp raised $5,000

In Ohio, USA, the beasties from World Wild Fur Camp raised $5,000 for YMCA Camp Wilson, providing a wonderful vacation filled with memories for kids who otherwise would never be able to experience such a thing. One generous critter even

donated $700 for one kid to go on a camp for a week.

ALS Orange County walk raised $11,395

And the USA, there is a group of lovely furries that still keeps the spirit of DogBomb alive with Team Tony.

Previous Digging Up Positivity guest Joe G. Bear and their friends raised an incredible $11,395 during their yearly ALS Orange County walk!

Wuellas Furfest raised $765

But furries truly are doing good all over the world, in Santiago, Chile, the amazing beans from Wuellas Furfest raised $765 dollars for CODEFF: Comité Nacional Pro Defensa de la Fauna y Flora), an organisation committed to protecting Chile’s unique flora and fauna. Wuellas Furests’ contribution is specifically directed to their division that focuses on rescuing and rehabilitating sea lions along the Chilean coast.

PAWcon raised $8,000

1578 wonderful guests at PAWcon in California, USA have raised $8,000 together for Jelly’s place! An animal sanctuary founded in 2017, advocating for the lives for urban animals that are homeless, abandoned, sick or injured while remaining

dedicated to the No-Kill philosophy.

Galactic Camp raised $5,204.49

The furries from Galactic Camp managed to raise $5,204.49 with their mission to assist and provide inclusive safe spaces for people with diverse backgrounds, strengthen the LGBTQ+ community through creativity and education.

The Aardsquad raised $2,485 so far

And the wonderful streamers: The Aardsquad was at it again. This time Puffin Aardwolf and their amazing squad raised money for the Capital Area Food Bank. Especially in these dire times, Food Banks rapidly have become necessary for so many people. At the time of this video they raised $2,485 and they keep on going until December 31st!

Team Fastest Furs raised $3,275 so far

The quick furries are at it again with their yearly fall fest. Various amazing gamerfurs are showing off their skills during Fall Fest while they are raising funds for Trans Life Line, a non profit provding a grassroots hotline and microgrants to support the trans community by providing a place to reach out during dark times.

Furry bikers against cancer

During the Christmas days there are many initiatives for charity, and there are plenty within the fandom as well! One of them being Yaijah, who is part of the Christmas Ride Maxima’s heroes, where bikers will drive to support Princess Maxima Center, the and the Wilhelmina children’s hospital.

Other News

Serious Request

Another initiative is Serious Request, where a group from the Dutch Furry Fandom is taking part in the yearly festivities, raising money for Metakids, an organisation dedicated to children who suffer from metabolic illnesses.

Dutch Furry Fandom reaches milestone!

Back in the 80’s, on a science fiction convention the furmeet became bigger and bigger, and at one point it became Confurence Zero, the first modern big furcon. In the Netherlands the furry community is growing rapidly, and several big names in the community, like Maying, Polka Spots and Miesdo decided to work together and talk to the organisation of Dutch Comic Con. The result was our own dedicated space, with several exhibitions, a photo booth and our own little resting spot. It was a huge success! And I am looking to the future of this with much glee and anticipation.

Good Furry Awards

One of my favourite awards of the year has their results out! The Good Furry Award 2024 winners are once again amazing beans! The true passion that keeps the fire burning. The Image Award went to Finn The Panther, a lovely youtube dedicated to informative furry videos.

The Good Egg Award went to Shutter! A previous guest of the show, who is organising amazing events around Ohio, USA, and who is an amazing photographer as well. Shutter is considered one of the pillars of the local community and beyond.

The furtastic award went to Spottacus Cheetah, you might not have heard of him, but chances are your smart-watch has his work in it! As he developed the green heart monitor.

And last, but certainly not least, the 2024 lifetime achievement award goes to Steve Gallacci, creator of Albedo Anthromorphics, a furry comic book anthology which is seen by many as the one that started the furry comic book subgenre. It all started in 1983, up to their latest publication back in 2005.

Many thanks to Papa Bear for organising this wonderful award, looking forward to next years’ edition!

Furries climbing higher

We have seen plenty of people doing all sorts of things in Fursuits. Including jumping down from really high points, or jumping from an airplane, skydiving. However going up is a different story! RL Furry Productions and their friends went rock climbing, or bouldering, in suit! While I am already having a lot of difficulty doing this out of suit, let alone in suit, even a partial, I stand baffled seeing this skilled creatures.

NSFW artists are people too

There are so many memes about what NSFW artists actually are, and I find them quite amusing, since well, they are just artists like many of us, trying to make a buck on the weird wide web. KekeFlipNote made that clear in their latest cute animation!

SaveAFox: ViewAFox

One of the charities from Furaility Luma for several years, SaveAFox rescue recently has put a live webcam online where you can check out their burrows from the outside. It is fun to have this on while artjamming or if you just want to spot a fox!

They are such adorable floofs!

Invincible Fight Girl

Imagine a world, where wrestling is everything. That, and apparently accounting. In this world, populated by man and anthro alike, we have one girl, who has a dream to become a wrestler. But the point is, she is from a family with a proud line of

accountants. Will she be able to break out of that cycle? The first episode really is a lot of fun. But I am curious about the anthro’s shown here and there! But the premise, how corny it may be, coming of age, finding your true calling, is executed in such a hilarious over the top manner, leaving me hooked for more!

How to train your dragon for real

Disney started it, looks like Dreamworks is following suit, to make live action versions of everything. While the latter seems to honor the original a bit more, but if you redo the entire thing beat for beat, why not a new animated chapter? The world of Hiccup and Toothless is vast, and ripe for amazing stories. Still, looks pretty good, I certainly will give this a chance.

Bad Guys 2

When it comes down to animation, an unique style is always a plus, and the Bad Guys always had an edge for its uniqueness, fitting right in with other projects like the Mitchells vs The Machines, Wolf Walkers or Klaus. And some things kind of

hinted at that they knew their fanbase very VERY well.

When the trailer for part 2 dropped, I was happy to see they are back at it again. This time being forced to do one last job by what can only be described as Bad Girls. And the last scene of the trailer really made me think of a certain animation by JamieR.

Oh Gods, if they take inspiration from that corner of the internet, I am both hyped and afraid for the movie itself.

Zootopia meets Van Gogh

Did you know Zootopia is 10 years old now? Yeah, my reaction exactly! I honestly thought it was released last year. Time really flies at times. But for its 10 year anniversary artist Anthony Disney Fox recreated the iconic city of Zootroplis in the signature style of famous Artist Vincent Van Gogh. And I absolutely love it. He recently started a new channel here on the YouTubes, go check it out! Lets make that channel grow!

[Featurette: Valerie / Dominic the Wolf]

Thank You

First of all, thank you for staying with us till the end of the very last episode of 2024! In December will be Guest of Honour at Furvester, and the next big video will be the Furry Charity Index. Digging Up Positivity will return in the last week of January next year for a fresh season, and our guest will be one of the big names in the Dutch Furry fandom that made that big milestone at Dutch Comic Con, our own stand, possible.

And even more thanks to those who choose to support me:

Subscribe Star:

- Barret D’Floor

- Cosmik with a K

- Hanzana

- Manick

- Taross

Youtube Members:

- Joe & Mavi

- LorekByrnison086

- Longtooth

- Wither

Patreon:

- Tantroo McNally

- Ishnula

- Els Deckers

Twitch Subscribers:

-Jake_R_G

- AjabuYeen

-EvolverTV

- HanzanaJanssen

- Falconeo

- Swex the mischievous Fox

- Lady Lyanne

- Drohan Star Bear

- Tretron The Dragon

- Lightnympha

Of course, I am already happy with a like or subscribe, but you can also check out my artwork tee store.

Up next is the Furry Charity Index, and the next Digging Up Positivity will be on January 25th, 2025.