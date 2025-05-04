Digging up Positivity April 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4.5 ( 2 votes)

Welcome to the April edition of Digging Up Positivity, this month we are interviewing two amazing beans from the virtual world, however their friendship influenced their lives much more than anyone expected!

We also feature a new furry game, some lovely animation news and of course, our charities, because my dear friend, we sure had a lot of those in April, so lets gooo!

Gdakon raised $3,401.52

Earlier this year in Poland we had Gdakon who raised $3,401.52 for no less than 3 charities! First we have the Rabbit Aid association Spoto Uszakowo, to help with to renovate their new larger building so they can help even more animals! S.O.S Four Paws association, to help them one of their shelter rooms and the Kotella Foundation, an organisation dedicated to provide decent living conditions, veterinary care and finding forever homes for homeless cats.

Motor City Furry Convention raised $32,000.00

Our friends from Michigan, USA, have raised $32,000 for Wolf Creek Habitat, an organisation that specialises in the care of wolves and foxes. Since they almost solely rely on the gifts of sponsors visitors and volunteers, the friendly fuzzies from Motor City Furcon have undoubtedly made a huge impact.

Furry Down Under raised $17,636.15

And all the way at the other side of our blue globe, FurDU has raised $17,636.15 for Wildlife Empire, they run a dedicated wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation site covering about 200 hectares of mostly eucalypt woodland, forming a wildlife corridor between the two state forests.

CozyCon raised $890.00

But sometimes the support goes to people within the fandom, where many do look after each other! CozyCon is doing just that, always caring about the creative people that run so many aspects of their initiative, and they raised $890 during their fundraising stream.

Furcationland raised $11,097.81

Staying in the USA, we have FurcationLand, held in Portland, where they raised $11,097.81 for the Short Folks For Hope Foundation, helping them empower, encourage and celebrate cancer warriors of all ages, and to inspire youth to be courageous compassionate members of one of their communities.

Texas Furry Fiesta raised $51,500.00

And in Texas we had Texas Furry Fiesta. The furries there came together and raised $51,500 for CARE, The Center for Animal Research and Education! They are devoted to provide for the rescue, rehabilitation and holistic nurturing of sick, injured and abused exotic animals.

Tani raised $116.81

In the Netherlands, we had Tani, a freelance artist who has her heart at the right place! Raising funds on her own for ReumaNederland, helping them with the fight against rheumatism.

Woods Flock raised $1000.00

Back in the USA we have our friends at Woods Flock who raised $1000 for Exotic Pet Wonderland, so they Cana install new doors for their residents’ pens, which are being used to shelter raccoons and foxes alike!

AnthOhio raised $15,150.27

2,536 wonderful critters raised $15,150.27 for Ohio Nature Education during AnthrOhio, they provide a home for over forty wild animals that are no longer able to live in the wild, and they incorporate these majestic critters in environmental programs for people of all ages! Making sure to spread awareness of the importance of nature.

Team Dogbomb raised $2,220.00

The annual Walk ALS has been a success, and of course Dogbomb’s legacy lives on in Team Dogbomb, this year they have raised $2,220 for ALS North Carolina. This wonderful initiative has been supported by several high profile furry groups like Papa Barks, a big thank you for keeping Dogbombs’ incredible momentum!

FoxGloveComics raised $5820.00

The creators of the Webcomic Mothorial and co-writer of webcomic Tamberlane, Ari and Izzy fell on hard times due to their government not approving the proper paperwork, causing them to be unable to secure a proper income. Ah, good old bureaucracy. However their friends at FoxGloveComics, 14 artists banded together offering 102 commission slots to help out their friends by doing commissions for a fundraiser, and at the time of writing, they have all raised $5820.

The results so far

We are barely 4 months into 2025, and for the love of everything one might hold dear, it sure has been a year so far! But I keep on running this little series, showing that there is plenty of spirit for the good fight left in our fandom, and there are so many people working hard to make this world a better place! Within the fandom alone, the charities covered have raised $498,752.11 so far! Almost 20% of which went to LGBTQ charities, and 69% went to animal related charities.

Confuzzled Clothes Swap

One of the premiere conventions in the United Kingdom, Confuzzled always had a warm heart for the LGBTQ community, and besides donating to their charity during the convention, people can now donate essential gender-affirming clothing to their trans community. So if you have T-Shirts, Jeans, Binders, Blouses, Dresses, Belts and so on, feel free to donate it! But do make sure it is cleaned and in good condition!

We didn’t start the drama

As with any fandom, drama is a part of ours as well, no matter if you like it or not, Paws And Effect made a rendition of ‘We didn’t start the fire’ named ‘We didn’t start the drama'. And Chronowolf made sure we can enjoy this online. So many cases that pass in the song I know as one of those old geezers in the fandom as well. Which is...one of the dramas that keep on returning. Oh noes!

Wild Assault

Every now and then you see shooters with animal characters, but they are usually humanoid characters with animal ears, a tail and whatnot. Wild Assault, a game in Early Access on steam goes a step further. The characters actually have traits that belong to the actual animal. Featuring a meerkat that can quickly dig tunnels, and a skunk that really knows her chemical warfare. The quick sprints are on all fours, with each character their unique trails, like the bunny actually hops with both legs, and she does not have pawpads. You know, details that furries seem to appreciate.

You can unlock all 10 characters by just playing the game. There is a battle-pass and premium currency, but so far nothing much has been done with that. Right now there are just 2 game modes, and without a proper roadmap, not much is known for the future developments. I sure hope that controllers and out of the box steam support will be amongst them!

Gaslight District

The makers of Murder Drones and Digital Circus recently released a new pilot called the Gaslight District. It looks like the result of 9 and Invader Zim crashing into each other on a busy highway that doubles as a shady back-alley, and the result is quite good. However the pacing is faaaast, I think a few slower moments to make the whole thing breathe may not be a bad thing, it makes the love of the story and world building not shining as much as it could be. Or maybe it is just me being a cranky old meerkat barely keeping up with the times. Either way, go check it out!

Help furries to get to Spain got Talent

Back in February I had the honour of interviewing Chester the Geroo, who was at NordicFuzzCon together with his friends performing this wonderful opera in suit. Turns out they got invited by Spain’s Got Talent in Madrid on June 25th. Moving

such an ensemble from all over the place is no small feat!

[Chester: Thanks for doing this, helping out]

No problem! Always a pleasure!

[Chester: The kickstarter is in prelaunch, it is going to start on May 4th]

Will there be any rewards for the backers?

[Chester: Yes! We have all kinds of merch for sale. Physicals stickers, meet and greet, all kinds of awards for backers.]

The link to the kickstarter can be found in the description below [here]!

