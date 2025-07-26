Current and upcoming animated films (2025-2026)

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

What furry animated films might be coming out since our last list? As usual it's difficult to predict, since a lot of films show up with unpredictable marketing, or might never reach completion, or might be a Warner Bros tax write-off.

Let's start with a little non-furry news! Ne Zha 2 (China, 2025) now holds the record for being the highest-grossing animated film ever, having earned over 2.2 billion. KPop Demon Hunters (Sony, 2025) on Netflix got over 33 million views in two weeks, and is still going strong.

The news site Cartoon Brew has a new owner and chief editor, who hopefully will be less snooty and not accidentally create Brony fandom. Director Brad Bird is now over at SkyDance and might finally get to make Ray Gunn, a project he's wanted to do for 30 years.

Laika is releasing very little information about Wildwood. DreamWorks' The Bad Guys 2 is just around the corner, and Zootopia 2 (Disney, 2025) is aiming at a Late November release for U.S. Thanksgiving and any cinema foolish enough to be in range of Midwest FurFest.

The Lost Tiger

(Feb. 2025, Australia.) This is the first Australian animated movie to be written and directed by an Indigenous woman. The main character is a Tasmanian tiger (a thylacine). Adopted by a family of kangaroos who run a wrestling show, his life changes when visions and a crystal lead him to discover his roots and to save his lost homeland from destruction. (Trailer.)

Heidi: Rescue of the Lynx

(June 2025, Europe.) In her home in the Alps, young Heidi protects her grandfather and a young lynx from a mean businessman and his saw mill. (Trailer.)

Fixed

Rescued from Warner Bros by Netflix, this will be Sony's first R-rated animated film. Bull is a dog who finds out he's being neutered tomorrow morning, and has only one day to have an adventure with his buddies. What could go wrong? Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Lab, Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, Primal). Weirdly, it looks like it's going for a John K./Ren & Stimpy visual style. (NSFW Trailer.)

ChaO

In this story universe, humans co-exist with mer-folk, who can assume different forms but mostly look like giant fish. This is a chaotic romantic comedy about a human engineer who ends up engaged to marry a mermaid princess. (Trailer.)

Grand Prix of Europe

This was made to coincide with the 50th anniversary of a large amusement park in Germany, whose mascots are two mice. Sports racing has nothing to do with the park, but has everything to do with the release of a video game tie-in. (Trailer.)

Pets on a Train

The actual title of this is Falcon Express, which presumably had its title changed to stop North Americans from demanding refunds because there's a raccoon named "Falcon". When a crew of animal bandits embark on a routine swindle, they find themselves caught up in a train heist (orchestrated by a badger?). It's up to a petty thief raccoon and a police dog to save the animals on a high-speed run-away train. (Trailer.)

Animal Farm

Directed by Andy Serkis? The guy who physically acted the motion-capture for Gollum in Lord of the Rings? This is an adaptation of the book by George Orwell, except now it's being described as... an adventure-comedy?! I... not... (brain explodes)

The Cat in the Hat

(Warner Bros.) The Cat is on a mission to cheer up two siblings who are struggling with their move to a new town. But the Cat often goes too far, creates chaos, and risks losing his job and magical hat. (Trailer.)

Goat

(Sony, and probably the NBA.) A sports comedy film in which a goat gets the chance to play on a pro ball team, where his short stature causes resentment among his taller animal team members.

Hoppers

(Pixar.) A teenager has her mind transferred into a robotic beaver in order to communicate with animals. (Trailer.)

X Factor in the Jungle

A karaoke machine ends up in a jungle where different animals fight over it and organize a singing contest. (Concept art?)

On the Edge

A Cuban solenodon tries to avoid extinction by rebranding himself as a panda, teaming up with an eccentric group of other endangered animals.

The Last Whale Singer

A monstrous Leviathan escapes from a melting iceberg, threatening all marine life with its deadly ink. A young humpback whale, whose ancestors sang magical songs to protect the oceans, seeks his parents to help stop the threat. (Trailer.)

Charlie the Wonderdog

(Canada, a rarity.) A dog gains super powers after being abducted by aliens, and has to thwart an evil plan by a cat who lives next door. I'm sure the timing of this announcement has nothing to do with the popularity of the current Superman movie with Krypto the superdog.

The Growcodile

A young girl hides a pet crocodile in her bedroom. When it gets too big, they set off on an adventure to find him a home. I'm not sure if this is official concept art or AI-generated, because of the huge fridge in the bedroom.

Flamingo Flamenco

A young flamingo suffers personal loss, and loses her joy of dancing. With the help of Carlos, an exuberant lizard, she regains her confidence and joy of dancing, saving her flock. (Trailer.)

Pookoo

(Skydance.) A small woodland creature and a bird, two sworn enemies, magically trade places and must set off on an adventure to save their home. Or not; the story could change a lot during production.

Coyote vs. Acme

With the help of a human lawyer, Wile E. Coyote takes the Acme Corpration to court after every product of theirs has backfired on him. Warner Bros cancelled this film as some kind of tax write-off. After a lot of industry and fan outcry, they've supposedly allowed a different distributor to buy it, but we're still waiting.

Animal Friends

(Warner Bros.) Few details. Might be a hybrid live-action/CGI road trip thing with adult humor and Ryan Reynolds? Only found AI-generated crap while looking for images or trailers.

Gatto

(Pixar.) A cat owes a debt to a feline mob boss, and is forced into an unexpected friendship.

Tamala 2030: A Punk Cat in Dark

Way back in 2002 there was a messed-up anime film called Tamala 2010: A Punk Cat in Space that earned a kind of underground cult status. Well, now there's a sequel in the works. This will be weird, avant-garde, and definitely not for kids. Psychedelic cyber-noir. Tamala joins up with a detective investigating a string of bizarre disappearances across Cat Japan. Their search uncovers ancient occult forces, cosmic prophecy, and a shadowy mega-corporation. (Trailer.)

Whew. And there will probably be many others that we haven't heard about yet!