Reality of Hope to premiere publicly for first time on Furality weekend

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 1 Jun 2025 - 13:42Edited as of 13:44
Reality of Hope, the Sundance Film Festival documentary around a furry friendship founded in spaces for Virtual Reality that turned into a real world life saving procedure of a kidney donation is set to publicly premiere on the weekend of furry's largest virtual gathering, Furality, on Sunday, June 8th.

'The Reality of Hope' streaming globally on DOCUMENTARY+, June 8th.

Thanks to @uploadvr.com for featuring the documentary story. We can't wait to celebrate the release of the film at @furality.org next weekend 🎉

#RealityofHopeFilm. @hiyu.bsky.social, @photographotter.bsky.social, @maxfilmsvr.com.

[image or embed]

— Joe Hunting (@joeahunting.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 1:19 PM

