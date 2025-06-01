Reality of Hope to premiere publicly for first time on Furality weekend
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 1 Jun 2025 - 13:42 —
Edited as of 13:44
Reality of Hope, the Sundance Film Festival documentary around a furry friendship founded in spaces for Virtual Reality that turned into a real world life saving procedure of a kidney donation is set to publicly premiere on the weekend of furry's largest virtual gathering, Furality, on Sunday, June 8th.
'The Reality of Hope' streaming globally on DOCUMENTARY+, June 8th.
Thanks to @uploadvr.com for featuring the documentary story. We can't wait to celebrate the release of the film at @furality.org next weekend 🎉
#RealityofHopeFilm. @hiyu.bsky.social, @photographotter.bsky.social, @maxfilmsvr.com.
[image or embed]
— Joe Hunting (@joeahunting.bsky.social) June 1, 2025 at 1:19 PM
Tags:
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
Comments
Post new comment