Digging Up Positivity - July 2025

Welcome to a new episode of Digging Up Positivity! In this episode:

A very special guest from Honduras

Animation news

An upcoming furry indy game

And of course a whole load of charity!

So let’s get started!

Furry Weekend Atlanta raised $150,000.00

It took some digging, but 17,736 critters from Furry Weekend Atlanta earlier this year raised a whopping $150,000 for Lost n’ Found youth, an Atlanta based nonprofit that exists to end homelessness for LGBTQ youth, showing once more that the furry fandom supports their LGBTQ+ community wholeheartedly.

Furcamp Michigan raised $2,474.00

Staying in the USA, near Lake Michigan 89 fuzz buts raised $2,474.00 for the Skegemog Raptor Sanctuary, a rehabilitation center dedicated to increase public awareness about wildlife, ecology and environmental issues related to those big majestic raptors.

AnthoCon raised $87,000.00

Ah yes, AnthroCon, one of the longest standing furry conventions out there! This year they raised a very impressive $87,000 for Nose 2 Tail Cat rescue! A 100% donation dependent no kill cat rescue which is currently at full capacity. So all that coin is more than welcome!

Papa Barks raised over $34,000.00 so far

Every year a lot of furs, big and small gather together to raise money for the fight against ALS under the banner of Team Dogbomb and Papa Barks. This year they are at it till early August, and so far they raised $4,000.00, my next stream will be raising money for them as well, and I will make a doodle for people who donate on my part of the campaign or in my stream!

Eufuria raised $4,459.47

And at Eufuria, in Albany, NY, US, 764 critters raised $4,459.47 for Prism a local LGBTQ counselling and advocacy group. It even got some very favourable coverage in the local news media focusing on how the furry fandom is supportive to LGBTQ causes and how Eufuria allows furries from all walks of life thrive.

It really looks Eufuria is heading for a bright future!

Please Help Us Help Myrtle

It has been a long ride, but the wonderful fursuit made by FuzzyFur Creations finally has been delivered at Myrtle’s place.

[Video of unboxing]

A big thank you to all of you to having made this possible. I am proud to share this wonderful moment with you all.

Mom’s Cat

Mom’s Cat is a short film by Hungarian writer and director Annabella Schnabel, and this was her diploma project at the University of Theatre and Film Arts in Budapest. While 18 minutes in length, it does take you along on a very intense and emotional journey of Felix, a 30 something furry trying to live his life while still living with his mother.

Both his mother and society at large shun Felix while he just wants to be happy. An image that hits close to home with many from our community. The short movie has gathered its fair share of awards, including the Grand Jury Prize at the 29th Chigago Underground Film Festival, Best Short Film at the 8th Nefiltravane Kino Film Festival, and it was screened at several others. The video is available for $5 at the link in the description.

The Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel

I admit, I listen to YouTube a lot. Yes, listen. Often I am driving, or working, and on a screen next to me, I have something on that makes me focus. Music as I work, or story time animations as I drive. And one of those creators often dropping by is Chipflake. And recently he announced Super Chipflake U: Quest for the Uncooked Schnitzel. Basically an exploration game filled with quests and characters.

Not much is known yet, however knowing Chipflake it will be delightfully silly! You can Wishlist it on steam!

Nightingale & Son

For many it may seem familiar, growing up with your dad who is very opinionated, and the more you look into it, his stories turn out to be quite different. While often with good intentions, the result is not often that— well, good. The web series Nightingale & Son is a wonderful mirror for all of those dads around the world, this one in the UK.

The pacing is wonderful, I love his thick accent and it exposes all those wonderful hypocrisies in such a delightful manner!

[Special Guest Interview - Marcex]

Oh, and before I forget, our good friend asked me to lend my voice for 2 shout outs, but I think he said it best himself, 2 very good friends of him!

[Extra clip]

Thank you

A big thank you to all of you, the next Digging Up Positivity will be at September 6th! Hope to see you there! Many hugs and stay awesome.