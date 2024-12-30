Creative Commons license icon

Furries raise over $1.9 million for charitable causes in 2024

Posted by (Danny) on Sun 29 Dec 2024 - 18:10Edited by Sonious as of 18:10
No votes yet

After tallying up the charities collected by conventions and streams for 2024, furriers came together to raise $1,953,149.29. The breakdown for the causes can be found below:

  • LGBTQ+ Welfare: $299,619.71 (15.34%)
  • Animal Welfare: $1,108,623.81 (56.76%)
  • General Humanitarian Welfare: $544,905.77 (27.9%)

Spreadsheet of the breakdown can be found here.

Tags:

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Pegla (Danny)read storiescontact (login required)

a designer and Skunk from Hilversum, interested in stuff