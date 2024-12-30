Furries raise over $1.9 million for charitable causes in 2024
After tallying up the charities collected by conventions and streams for 2024, furriers came together to raise $1,953,149.29. The breakdown for the causes can be found below:
- LGBTQ+ Welfare: $299,619.71 (15.34%)
- Animal Welfare: $1,108,623.81 (56.76%)
- General Humanitarian Welfare: $544,905.77 (27.9%)
Spreadsheet of the breakdown can be found here.
