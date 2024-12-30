Furries raise over $1.9 million for charitable causes in 2024

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

After tallying up the charities collected by conventions and streams for 2024, furriers came together to raise $1,953,149.29. The breakdown for the causes can be found below:

LGBTQ+ Welfare: $299,619.71 (15.34%)

Animal Welfare: $1,108,623.81 (56.76%)

General Humanitarian Welfare: $544,905.77 (27.9%)

Spreadsheet of the breakdown can be found here.