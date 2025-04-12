Digging Up Positivity March 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Welcome to the April[sic - should have been March] edition of Digging Up Positivity, this month:

An update on all the furry charities around the world

How Coyote vs Acme got saved from the Shelf

Cattbutt controllers (who writes this stuff)

And our special guest is the amazing pie-tactic Duino Duck!

But first, lets start it with our charity update!



Further Confusion raised $17,000

A little catcher upper, but earlier this year the wonderful critters of Further Confusion raised $17,000 for the LGBTQ youth space, a family & children center offering a safe and confidential space ranging from support groups, art workshops, all the way to provide connections to resources anyone might need.

When Furballs Strike 52 raised $1,500

[GTA IV clip: Nico, cousin, lets go bowling]

And I could not agree more! The awesome beasties at When Furballs Strike 52 raised $1,500 for Camp Woodrich, an organisation devoted to give joy, adventure and rest to families with children with special needs! Now if that ain’t a strike for a good cause, I don’t know what is.

Lone Star Fur Con raised $4,198

Our fuzzy friends at Lone Star Fur Con raised $4,198 for Queertopia, an organisation that provides housing resources for LGBTQ+ individuals from the Austin area in Texas, USA, that experience homelessness.

Vancoufur raised $14,016.90

And in Canada, Vancoufur raised $14,016.90 for QMUNITY, an LGBTQ focussed charity providing support, connection and leadership such as art workshops, employment programs counselling and other aid, empowering those who need it!

Bewhiskered raised $14,200.91

Back in the USA, Bewhiskered managed to raise $14,200.91 for SAFE haven for cats, a lovely organisation that has orchestrated the adoptions of over 16,000 cats and kittens during their lifetime when they started out in a garage, but eventually becoming the first no kill shelter in their area!

FurTheMore raised $26,000

The 1745 lovely boopers of FurTheMore raised $26,000 for the Frederick Center, an organisation serving the LGBTQ community ever since its inception in 2012 by bringing them together through various programs and partnering up with various

other LGBTQ friendly organisations.

Furnal Equinox raised $14,355.25

Our Canadian fuzzies at Furnal Equinox have raised $14,355.25 for Procyon (Pro-See-on) Wildlife, a local organisation dedicated to help wild animals in need of care for the area around Orangeville, Ontario, in Canada.

Indie Alpaca raised $45

Indie Alpaca was doing a fun fundraiser stream where you could donate to the Starlight’s Children’s Foundation with their Beastieball Ironman random stream. Those who donated could name the Beastie characters, or numbers, or even get their own serenade, at the the time of recording, the amount raised stands on $45.

Golde State Furcon raises $10,000

Almost 3,000 registered fluffbutts raised over $10,000 at Golden State Furcon for Wonky Hearts Animal Haven, founded in 2020 they are active in California, working hard to rehabilitate, foster and place animals into loving forever homes.

The Good Furry Award

With so many good beans around, sometimes you want to put them in the limelight. The people that are exemplary, leading the pack, but also those behind the curtains, making all those amazing events possible, or to make sure you can enjoy these

wonderful photos or videos, reminiscing those happy memories. There is a way you can do this! Through the 7th Annual Good Furry Awards! Nominations are open through July 31st.

There are various categories, such as the Good Egg Award, for charitable and volunteer work, The Image Award, for those creating wonderful media and videos, The Furtastic Award for amazing work that doesn’t really fit in the earlier categories.

And to top it all off, there is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is selected by a committee.

The winners will be announced at Another Furry Con in Ontario, California, USA in September.

RAEV: Kingdom on the distant shores

Well, as a meerkat, I am industrious for sure, and I love building simulators. From SimCity back in the days, to City Skylines, I can get lost in them for hours on end. So, of course steam started to recommend me related games. One of them being RAEV: Kingdom on the distant shores, which is due for 2026, which had a lovely trailer with foxes.

Now of course I started to have questions right away. This expanding fox empire, what would this mean for the rabbit population but besides all of this, I can’t get rid of that moment in the trailer where the fox cub goes: “Hey dad, let’s invade another country!”

The game is set to release in 2026, and may give it a go on stream!

How to pet your cat

Back when I was working in the games industry, Games Developer Conference was the place to be, to network— you know you had to be there— but also to see all sorts of innovative new developments. Hence the name. This convention has a bit of a history with weird controllers, like Thor’s Hammer, insect wings or a toilet— yeah, but this year I did not have a cattbutt on my bingo card. “How to pet your cat” has not much information online, but— I am strangely attracted to it— in a gamer kind of way!

The Bunny’s Dreams

Anatola Howard released a very cutesy animation about a bunny, asking a fox what his weird dreams meant. The animation style really reminds me of older children’s books and it flows really well. All in all a really cute little animation building up to the fox’s lackadaisical explanation: You are gay.

Well, the fox said it, that settles it then.

Belford & Lupin

So...

[clip pause]

Belford & Lupin! Yes! This wonderful animation, intended to also bring a bit of a history lesson each episode, was released earlier this year as a French TV series. While there are English dubs available, they are technically not out yet.

The story is set in 17th century France at the Palace of Versailles, the Royal Court of Louis the 14th, whose favourite dog, Belford shares the main roles together with Lupin, a wolf, yes. Following the tradition of Simba the Lion. *coughs* While they are just friends, if we are to believe the internet, its a bit more than that...and after watching a few episodes, I tend to side with them.

All in all a very fun series, and I hope to see more of them, through official channels as well. Curious to see how the back and forth with the creator and the internet will evolve.

Hoo boy.

Trials for Miles

Dorkha and their trusty steed Horatio are embarking on their quest, however they must cross a bridge, and in order to cross this bridge, they must pass Tobias the Goblin, and in order for Tobias to let them pass— they must complete his trials.

Now in the tradition of table-tops, they could choose violence. But Dorkha does not wish to do that. And so the trials begin in this wonderful animation with hilarious timing and such a wonderful art-style. And yes, I too was tricked into thinking Horatio was voiced by no other than Charlie.

Sonic Adventure 2 Story: Animation

I was quite happy with my DreamCast, a much acclaimed game from that era is Sonic Adventure 2, but because it was released to various other platforms it introduced a whole new generation to the blue hedgehog, but also to Shadow. The story also served as an inspiration of the recently released Sonic 3 movie. The animator Jonas D. made a really cool animation of the Sonic Adventure 2 story, for those who are curious what the difference was with the movie, and those who want to relive those moments from the game itself.

Coocoo for Cocoa puffs: The conspiracy

Here on this side of the pond, our breakfast cereals were not as crazy, featuring their own characters like in the US. But even in the US, Crazy for Cocoa Puffs stood out, since their mascot, Sonny did not really want it—

Alex Bale dived into the lore behind the commercials and came up with his own conspiracy theory, going to some dark places. How it evolved from Sonny being a pawn in the war between humans and birds, and this is way more complicated than the Australian Emu war.

I never expected a theory where Sonny sneaked into a military base as a sleeper agent to perform a coup d’tat for the human empire. What is even this? Well, certainly better than all the other conspiracy...

[Cut to Static]

Coyote vs Acme

Ah, Warner Brothers. So rich in history, but I must admit, I got a hate-love relationship with them. They have shelved or crippled wonderful animation projects in the past. Including one of my favourite animations of all time: Cat’s Don’t Dance, those lovely animals deserved so much better.

And they were about to do it again with Coyote vs Acme. This move was widely regarded as, well, I think LEGO movie director Phil Lord said best: “F*cking bullis*t". But Ketchup Entertainment confirmed that they closed a deal for worldwide rights to distribute this movie just like they did with The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Loony Tunes Movie.

Speaking of loony tunes, this brings us to our special guest: Duino Duck!

[Featurette: Duino Duck Interview]

Thank You

First of all, thank you so much for being patient for the little delay, I was hospitalized but I got all better! However, thanks to all of you, the road to recovery has been oh so much better! I am back with new energy and ideas! I will be around almost every Monday at 8pm to 10pm Central European tTme on Twitch, and here, with an art-stream.

If you want to support me, by all means! I do have my little artworktee shop, but you can also become a twitch subscriber or YouTube channel member and get a mention in each Digging Up Positivity video like these amazing critters:

Subscribe Star: Barret D’Floof, Cosmik with a K, Taross, Manic Spectaclecat

Youtube Channel Members: Rex The Warhorse, Lorek Byrnison, Joe & Mavi, Wither, Longtooth

Patreon: Tantroo McNally, Ishnula, Els Deckers

Twitch subscribers: Drohan Star Bear, Evolver TV, Falconeio, Lightnympha, Jake_R_G, Swex The Mischievous Fox, Lady Lyanne, Susan Sloth, Hanzana Janssen, and Ajabu Yeen

A big thank you to you all for the support, especially after the last month. I was humbled and warmth by all your well wishes and kind messages. The next episode will be on May 3rd! During that weekend you may also run into me at Comic Con

Holland together with my friends from Meets Fur You!

Stay awesome! And all the hugs!