'Fur & Loathing' podcast covers MFF 2014 chlorine incident
According to Variety, the series - by "ultimate destination for fearless journalism, immersive podcasting, and on the ground documentaries" Brazen - is hosted by Nicky Woolf, aided by Patch O'Furr.
Per studio co-founder Bradley Hope, "at first it’s like 'Who would want to hurt the furries?', but it turns out that there’s darkness in [their world]".
Initial reviews were…not entirely positive, Camstone Fox citing "horrible, overly dramatic reporting" for
The series is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Overcast.
Are we really citing a single review that calls it 18 minutes when it's 30
It is the sole text review available on Apple Podcasts. I guess that may be the point at which they stopped listening. 😅
LMAO the preview is 18 minutes, he reviewed the preview
Indeed - perhaps the actual podcast will be received more favourably? The average has already moved from 3 to 3.5.
Also six parts not four
Thanks! I've made appropriate corrections above. It might be even more than six if you count all the interviews on the side.
"The biggest in the world" - MFF was not until 2017. Anthrocon was at the time of the incident.
Looks like this article has messed with the site's formatting quite a bit.
Unlike the reviewer I do think a 'dramatic' aesthetic isn't detrimental, especially if it's supposed to be a 'hook' episode. But, I will say one interesting effect of how this was ordered is how they mention there was some sort of activating agent found with the chlorine (first I heard of that). This was mentioned BEFORE however the rumor of it being an accident when someone was trying to use chlorine to clean a kink suit and it went wrong and the person through it in a stairwell to get it out of their room.
I don't know, I think the statement that there was an activating agent found in the stairwell dissuades the rumors more than Patch's counter statements (The cops said it was an attack, and there was no reason for someone to travel to a hotel with chlorine, etc). If it was the rumored incident the activating agent would have been in the room the accident occurred, not the stairwell.
The podcast doesn't put that together to debunk the rumor, which would have been more effective.
