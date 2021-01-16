Furcast ends after a decade on air

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 4 votes)

FurCast, the self-proclaimed slow motion car crash that has occured over the past decade finally had the wreckage settle as it came to its conclusion on October 31st, 2020. On that Halloween it would air what would be its final episode of its 10 season run. This ending was not announced on air, but would be announced on their site on December 21st in a post titled It’s Time.

The first thing I want to say is that me, and everyone involved in the history of the production of this show, absolutely love you guys. There has been so much blood, sweat and tears over these years to try and bring you all happiness, help us all have fun, and bring people together.

This comes after 392 episodes of live broadcasts featuring furries that would discuss the week’s events for an 18+ audience, not afraid to take on adult topics with humor and laughs. The good news is that they plan on keeping the show archived on their site so that those who want to take a look back to old times can feel free to watch.

The end of a weekly staple in the fandom

The show’s format typically ran around two to three hours on average. It would start with quick news called “The Roundup” which would be quick coverage of news items based on fandom interest or technology updates of communication systems furries utilize often (such as Telegram). The cast would then read longer form articles that were usually goofy, bizzare, or other non-sequitur pieces. They could also take this time to read larger stories in the fandom they felt would warrant larger discussion.

The most irrelevant articles of course were when those they read from this site. The last Flayrah article to be read on air would be on the June 27th, 2020 episode, which was a piece we wrote dealing with the charity pocketing issues at Capital City Fur Con.

Each episode would have an intermission break that would have a custom read support ticker of their Patreon supporters. In the final year they even had special thanks to two supporters that had passed on before the show did: BlazeFusky and DecibelFox. To also help with supporting the show, they had even gotten a sponsorship with TwinTails creations, a business that sells functional adult sculptures.

The blue fox Fayroe and Paradox the red wolf (red wolf as in the species, not the color of the wolf) were the original hosts and maintained their presence on the show from its founding to its ending. Other co-hosts had a seasonal presence. The last ones being Neeko the Otter who liked to highlight puns with a dinging bell, and Aureo the bull, a gamer who brought a bubbly energy to the room.

A breakup

The full statement is open that this ending of the show was not something all parties involved agree fully with. It is a reminder that most ‘drama’ in the world is not so clear cut as someone being in the right or wrong, but more often is found on the foundation when there is a conflict of desired futures and pursuits of happiness.

A breakup is a decent metaphor for this event, particularly the kind where one feels an emotion for another person when it is not reciprocated. In the end, the feelings of FurCast and its future fell under that type of paradigm by the former hosts.

Fayroe really wanted to keep the show going and showed deep mourning in its passing. His Twitter feed showed buyers remorse on the acoustic upgrades he made to his upper loft. Paradox’s treatment of its ending was a bit more clinical. He found a lover and wished to move out of the FurCast home and put roots in with his partner in another living space, moving the equipment he owned with him to continue his other projects.

COVID-19 did not end the show directly, but it probably changed the interpersonal chemistry in the room where there was no buffer between the two styles of the hosts. Paradox with his more somber and orderly means and Fayroe with his more improv and chaotic methods. This would lead to some moments where the grievances would come forward on air. Being self-aware of this, one episode in the final season was entitled GrievanceCast.

Moving forward

In essence, differing perspectives and chemistries can create wonderful reactions that can make for interesting moments. However those kinds of reactions take energy, and unless there are other elements to mix in, the energy can continue to drain. The pandemic made it so that their guest pool dried up. Because Paradox really enjoys the company of others, and the pandemic cut that off, it probably became more difficult to keep the show going during this time.

As with most breakups, what happens to those caught up in it really depends on how they follow through in the postceding days. Paradox has projects for XBN, including his Friday Night Tracks, that he plans on starting back up once they set up an acoustic studio to do so. Fayroe, however, may have been more monogamous with his projects.

Hopefully, once time has passed and Fayroe gathers his bearings and secures his footing he will be able to push forward with his goal of making fun projects that others can enjoy again. For whenever a door closes, windows can be left open, and as long as one doesn’t give up on themselves, there are ample ways to continue to bring smiles to others in another avenue.