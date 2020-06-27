Capital management problems cause closure of Capital City Fur Con

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Capital City Fur Con has closed any future gatherings after its premiere in January 2020 due to financial mismanagement. Staffers came forward to discuss the issues caused by the chair’s fiscal malfeasance, and guests have reported that honored guests who were promised compensation were left out in the cold.

The greatest grievance, though, is that it is alleged that the charity they were raising money for, the ALS Association, also were not given their money. ALS has gained infamy in the fandom due to the disease that took the late Tony “DogBomb” Barret, and many conventions over the year have been raising money toward research for a cure since.

More information can be seen on Global Furry Television’s coverage on the below video which is transcribed below.



Capital City Fur Con, a convention based out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in the United States, has recently announced closure. This was followed by a heavy backlash on social media claiming severe fund mismanagement and deception. After the announcement on [the] closure, former staff asked for evidence that it had donated to the ALS Association, their first 2020 edition’s charity partner. Two hours later the convention posted a receipt from the ALS Association, on it stating a donation of $217(US). However, afterwards, many pointed out the email listed did not belong to the fur con but instead belonged to Made Fur You, a fursuit maker. The picture was deleted afterwards. Subsequently the convention’s Telegram chat as well as their Twitter account became inaccessible. This led to much more discussion and disclosure of evidence regarding the controversy on social media. A furry named Dixie tweeted that when she asked CCFC directly for the donation amount to update her furry convention charity sheet, the furry con told her they donated $4,000(US) to ALS. However, contrary to that, a fur by the name Tripp Wubb on Twitter, who claims he’s a former staff member at CCFC, accused the furry con’s chairman, Nitro, of not releasing funds to their charity partner, failing to sponsor rooms for staff and the Guests of Honor, as well as money embezzlement. Shadow the Wolf, a CCFC attendee, claimed in a recent YouTube video that the convention has made empty promises to Guests of Honor: “Now a lot of what happened was people who told that they would be Guest of Honor showed up at the con and surprise, they were not Guest of Honor. People were told that their rooms were going to be [compensated], their rooms were not [compensated]. They were told they would have certain positions or dealer’s den spots, things like that at the con. They showed up and surprise, surprise those things didn’t happen.” And also says that the staff is not to be blamed for the controversy, but [the responsibility falls with] Chairman Nitro, “Everyone out there, please do not harass the staff of Capital City Fur Con. Understand this, the staff, they do not have access to the con’s finances. They do not have their names on the deals or the legal documents or the leases, [etc]. That was all Nitro. All in his name.” Another fur by the name of Boozy Badger sent in a Tweet that some furs told him that the fur con owed the hotel roughly $15,000(US), in addition to images of an internal Telegram chat where it was being discussed. He added that one of his friends who was a CCFC guest told him that the fur con also allegedly intended to use the charity funds to pay for the hotel. Currently staff are seeking compensation, and GFTV will continue to follow the story’s developments.



Further Developments in Deception

After the posting of the video, the convention chair has continued to try and save face online. They presented another receipt allegedly proving that they made a donation to the Pennsylvania branch of the ALS Association. However, Boozy Badger breaks down why it is likely that the receipt provided was crafted using an outdated template found on Google images.

The tracking number on his evidence receipt matches the Google Image receipt.

The logo used at the bottom of the receipt is an older version of the ALS logo no longer used on their receipts

While the template has a place for a date under the tracking number, there is no date on the con's alleged receipt

The labels on the left margin for "Donor Name", "Street Name", "City" don't line up with the labels on the right side. Mind the gap between the "City" and the "State" values that is way too wide as a result of this scrunching.

Even with this alleged payment, another problem came up where a Pennsylvania furry organization by the name of Keystone Furry Event received an inquiry from the ALS Association wondering about the donations from Capital City Fur Con. The two are not affiliated, but given that the convention had shut down its website and social media pages, the organization probably didn't know where else to turn. In the conversation it was noted by the charity that they had signed an agreement with the convention.

If this is true, that would spell major legal trouble ahead if the money raised in their name was used elsewhere in breach of that agreement.