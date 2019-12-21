2020 Good Furry Award Accepting Nominations
Editor's Note: The author of this article runs the Good Furry Award.
As Christmas comes around sometimes its good to reflect on the nice furries on our lists. Here you can reward those furries with an annual award designed to promote individuals in our community that have improved lives for others.
The 2020 Good Furry Award is open for nominations! The award is a prize for furries (or groups of furries) who have shown themselves to be good citizens of the furry community.
It debuted last year, hosted on the Ask Papabear advice column website, and the winner was Tony "Dogbomb" Barrett.
Sadly, although Dogbomb was alive when he was nominated, he passed away before he could be presented with the prize, and the award money was donated in his name to the ALS Association.
Winners of the prize will receive a check for $500 and a handsome trophy. Three Honorable Mentions will also receive trophies. The nominations can be sent in until May 31, 2020. After that, the best nominations will be put to a vote by the furry community, with the person getting the most votes winning. The winner will be announced by the end of June 2020.
To nominate someone for The Good Furry Award, please visit www.askpapabear.com/good-furry-award.html .
Good Luck!
