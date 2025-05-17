Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

The winners of the 2024 Ursa Major Awards have been announced! (The full statistics are also available.)

If you've got any ideas or suggestions for the Awards, they're interested in hearing from you! You can fill out their online feedback form until Saturday, May 31.

The winners (in bold) and runners-up, arranged from most to least votes, are...

Motion Picture:

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Dramatic Short Work:

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Dramatic Series:

TV or YouTube series.

Novel:

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Short Fiction:

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.

General Literary Work:

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Non-Fiction Work:

Graphic Story:

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Comic Strip:

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Magazine:

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Published Illustration:

General artwork, may include illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, T-shirts, coffee-table portfolios.

Game:

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Website:

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Fursuit:

(Due to the lack of qualifying entries, this category was dropped for 2024. )

Music:

Musical works such as singles and albums.

Congrats to everyone!