Winners of the 2024 Ursa Major Awards
The winners of the 2024 Ursa Major Awards have been announced! (The full statistics are also available.)
If you've got any ideas or suggestions for the Awards, they're interested in hearing from you! You can fill out their online feedback form until Saturday, May 31.
The winners (in bold) and runners-up, arranged from most to least votes, are...
Motion Picture:
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
- Winner: The Wild Robot (review)
- Flow (review)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Robot Dreams (review)
- Kung-Fu Panda 4 (review)
Dramatic Short Work:
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- Winner: Bun Hunting: Overture
- Dungeon Flippers pilot: The Ace of Wands
- Horny
- Celine & Cheswick
- Catching Up (pilot)
Dramatic Series:
TV or YouTube series.
Novel:
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- Winner: The Varcross Key by Aeron Dusk
- A Chronicle of Lies, Part 1: The Dark Sculptor by Abraham Carson
- Far Flung by Utunu
- Chain Unbroken by Rick Griffin
- Executioner's Gambit by Gre7g Luterman
Short Fiction:
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.
- Winner: Monarch of Monsters (18+) by Vylet Pony
- A Different Kind of Make-Believe by Renee Carter Hall
- Sun Runner: An Imbrium Novella by Frances Pauli
- The Frog Wife by Rebecca E. Treasure
- The Three-Piece Giant by Gabrielle Steele
General Literary Work:
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
- Winner: Swords and Sausages: Volume 2 (18+ web host) by Jan
- Lauren Ipsum Throws the Book at You by Charles Brubaker
- The Shapeshifter's Guide by TransformARTive
- Awoo!: Volume 2 by AC Stuart
- Work "Fur" Hire by Steven Hirsch
Non-Fiction Work:
- Celebrating 85 Years of Conventions: From Worldcon 1939 to Anthrocon 2024
- Fur and Loathing podcast
- World in RooView: FurAffinity owner Dragoneer and Hugo Nominated Vootie artist Taral Wayne pass away
- World in RooView: FurAffinity hacked following Dragoneer's passing
- ShifterCon Opening Ceremonies
Graphic Story:
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- Winner: Swords and Sausages by Jan
- Freefall by Mark Stanley
- Tamberlane by Caytlin Vilbrandt and Ari Noble
- 21st Century Fox by Scott Kellogg
- Projection Edge by Thomas K. Dye
Comic Strip:
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Winner: Foxes in Love by Toivo Kaartinen
- Lauren Ipsum by Charles Brubaker
- Nine to Nine by Jan
- Carry On by Kathy Garrison
- Pixie and Brutus by Pet Foolery
Magazine:
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
Published Illustration:
General artwork, may include illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, T-shirts, coffee-table portfolios.
- Winner: Adventurers & Explorers by Royz
- High Orbit (on Twitter) by Serpent_x
- Untitled by NessieMooo
- Shopping Simulator by Squiddy
- Round 8: Le Mans 1973 by Elly
Game:
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
Website:
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- Winner: Furaffinity (18+)
- e621 (18+)
- Wikifur
- Belfry WebComics Index
- Fluffle
Fursuit:
(Due to the lack of qualifying entries, this category was dropped for 2024. )
Music:
Musical works such as singles and albums.
- Winner: Monarch of Monsters (18+) by Vylet Pony
- Sad, Drunk and Needy (18+) by Whsprs
- Bicycle by Patricia Taxxon
- Olympics in Space by David Wojciechowski
- 808 Compact by David Wojciechowski
Congrats to everyone!
Comments
Third win for Chris Sanders, congrats.
Also hear that the followup to Bun Hunting is coming this year. Will Yindee have a second victory?
Oh, I'm also bit surprised that Gre7g Luterman, after winning three times, ends up being last place this time!
Post new comment