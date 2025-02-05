Ursa Major Awards open for nominations of 2024 works

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The Ursa Major Awards has opened nominations for the best furry content of 2024! Anyone can nominate works, with nomination phase going from February 1 to the end of February 28, 2025.

After the nomination phase has closed, there will a voting phase (Ursa website doesn’t say when, but probably will start in mid-March).

This year there are fifteen categories! You don't have to enter nominations for each category:

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction

Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)

Best Anthropomorphic Music

If you're looking for ideas on what you can nominate, the Ursa Majors website also has the 2024 Recommended Anthropomorphics List (RAL). Nominations are not restricted to things on that list.

Example: You could nominate "Pan De Noche (Created by Jovince Balanquit - November 26)" (for dramatic short work category), which isn't in Ursa's RAL, but i think is a strong enough animated work that I hope it gets to the voting phase.

Note that the 2024 RAL only lists ONE fursuit, so any other fursuit/costume you nominate has better chance (than previous years) of getting to the voting phase. From the Ursa website: "Fursuit nominations will require a link to one good photo taken in 2024, where it was taken, and who made it if not already noted in the Recommended List." For ideas on how to format a fursuit nomination: check this year's RAL, RALs of previous years, or Ursa's webpages about the award winners of previous years such as Award Winners 2023.