Good Furry Awards open for voting

The 6th Annual Good Furry Awards have completed the nomination process - you can read about the nominees. There will be four awards this year:

The Good Egg Award for volunteer work

The Image Award for promoting a positive image of the fandom through the media

The Furtastic Award for general pawsomeness, and

The Lifetime Achievement Award, selected by committee

Voting for the three popularly-selected awards is now open through the end of September.

The winners will be announced at Biggest Little Fur Con in Reno on October 15.

Good luck to all the wonderful nominees!