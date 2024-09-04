Good Furry Awards open for voting
The 6th Annual Good Furry Awards have completed the nomination process - you can read about the nominees. There will be four awards this year:
- The Good Egg Award for volunteer work
- The Image Award for promoting a positive image of the fandom through the media
- The Furtastic Award for general pawsomeness, and
- The Lifetime Achievement Award, selected by committee
Voting for the three popularly-selected awards is now open through the end of September.
The winners will be announced at Biggest Little Fur Con in Reno on October 15.
Good luck to all the wonderful nominees!
About the authorGrubbs Grizzly — read stories — contact (login required)
a self-employed writer and editor and grizzly bear from CA, interested in fursuiting, wildlife, writing and art
Born in 1965, I've been a furry since I was a little kid pretending to be a wolf from The Jungle Book (the book, not the film) or Chip from Chip and Dale. I discovered furries in the late 1980s when I stumbled on FurNation, but I didn't really start to get active until the 21st century, and, when I discovered my bear nature, started to get REALLY active, founding the BearFurries group on Yahoo, getting a fursuit from Beastcub in 2011, and writing the Ask Papabear column.
