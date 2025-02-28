Creative Commons license icon

ALL Furry & Animal Games in Steam's Next Fest February 2025

Posted by (Joshua Hyles) on Fri 28 Feb 2025 - 09:15Edited by dronon as of 09:16
It's Steam Next Fest time, which means Gaming Furever is here to bring you an exhaustive list of animal and furry games from the GF February 2025 version! We've compiled as many games as we could find with animals and/or anthropomorphic characters featured in them! Be sure to let us know of any others you find!

We have an actively updated Furry & Animal Games & Developers List over at @GamingFurever that you can follow and get constant updates for lots of indie titles with TONS of lovely furry characters! (We're working on a Bluesky version!)

If you're a developer of any of these games, feel free to hit us up on email over on our Contact Us page!

Gaming Furever Steam Next Fest February 2025 Games List

There are over 150 games to peruse this time around! Enjoy!

