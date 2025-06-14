ALL Furry & Animal Games In Steam's Next Fest - June 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

It seems like just yesterday (or February, if you want to be technical) that we had a Steam Next Fest. Well, we here at GF are back with the June 2025 edition list! Every game that we could find that featured an anthropomorphic character, or featured animals primarily, is on this list. Yes, we went through all 2500+ games to get to this list of 260+ games.

We have an actively updated Furry & Animal Games & Developers List over at @GamingFurever and that you can follow and get constant updates for lots of indie titles with TONS of lovely furry characters! (We're still working on a Bluesky version!)

If you're a developer of any of these games, feel free to hit us up on email over on our Contact Us page!

