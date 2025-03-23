Ursa Major Awards: 2024 Voting is Open

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 3 votes)

The 2024 Ursa Major Awards are open for voting, from Friday March 21 to Saturday April 19! You can go to the voting page to request a voting key.

The Awards may be changing the way they do things - If you're interested in offering ideas or suggestions, please contact Rowdy! In other news, the Ursas are now on Blusky, and they've released a temporary statement about AI/LLM content.

The 2024 nominees are...

Motion Picture:

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Dramatic Short Work:

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Dramatic Series:

TV or YouTube series.

Novel:

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Short Fiction:

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.

General Literary Work:

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Non-Fiction Work:

Graphic Story:

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Comic Strip:

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Magazine:

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Published Illustration:

General artwork, may include illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, T-shirts, coffee-table portfolios.

Game:

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Website:

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Fursuit:

(Only one qualifying entry was given more than a single vote, therefore the category has been dropped for 2024.)

Music:

Musical works such as singles and albums.

Best of luck to all the nominees!