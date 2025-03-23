Creative Commons license icon

Ursa Major Awards: 2024 Voting is Open

Posted by on Sun 23 Mar 2025 - 02:28
Your rating: None Average: 5 (3 votes)

The 2024 Ursa Major Awards are open for voting, from Friday March 21 to Saturday April 19! You can go to the voting page to request a voting key.

The Awards may be changing the way they do things - If you're interested in offering ideas or suggestions, please contact Rowdy! In other news, the Ursas are now on Blusky, and they've released a temporary statement about AI/LLM content.

The 2024 nominees are...

Motion Picture:

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Dramatic Short Work:

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Dramatic Series:

TV or YouTube series.

Novel:

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Short Fiction:

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.

General Literary Work:

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Non-Fiction Work:

Graphic Story:

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Comic Strip:

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Magazine:

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Published Illustration:

General artwork, may include illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, T-shirts, coffee-table portfolios.

Game:

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Website:

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Fursuit:

(Only one qualifying entry was given more than a single vote, therefore the category has been dropped for 2024.)

Music:

Musical works such as singles and albums.

Best of luck to all the nominees!

Tags:

Comments

AnonSquirrel (visitor) — Mon 24 Mar 2025 - 12:28
#1
Your rating: None

Despite the AI statement, the two short fiction entries from Zooscape (The Frog Wife and The Three-Piece Giant) are definitely accompanied by AI images, as is most everything on Zooscape. I wonder if those just flew under the radar or if they fall under the statement's language about "an event where an author has an AI generated image attributed to their work by their publisher without their permission".

Sonious — Mon 24 Mar 2025 - 21:03
#2
Your rating: None

I believe that would be the case. Zooscape is published by Mary E. Lowd, who had embraced AI image generation heavily to the point of being defrocked as a guest of honor.

My guess is writers are submitting them to be published to the 'zine and Lowd is having AI images generated that are added post-publication.

I do not know whether it was disclosed to the authors about the situation around the publisher using AI images.

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.