Review: 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

I've already seen this movie twice, paying full price both times. Kung Fu Panda 4 is the first movie I've watched multiple times in theaters since Zootopia. I liked it, is what I'm saying. It is part of the Kung Fu Panda series of movies, which would be important to furry movie fans even if they weren't very good. No other fully-anthropomorphic-animal-populated movie franchise out there has gotten to four movies. Fortunately, the series has consistently been one of the better animated franchises, furry or not.

In this fourth instalment, directed by Oklahoma's own Mike Mitchell (with co-director Stephanie Ma Stine), the titular Kung Fu Panda, Po (voiced by Jack Black), first Dragon Warrior of the Valley of Peace, is tasked with finding his replacement by Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffmann) – explicitly identified as a red panda for the first time in the series. Unwilling to accept giving up his role as protector of the Valley, he instead joins sneaky fox thief Zhen (voiced by Awkwafina, Zhen is not one of the "big three" fox species of red, Arctic and fennec, but a rarely-seen Corsac fox) on a quest to defeat the Chameleon (Viola Davis; no bonus points for guessing her species), an evil sorceress with the ability to shapeshift and steal kung fu powers, like a PG funny animal version of Mortal Kombat's Shang Tsung.

Despite the eight years since the franchise's last instalment, this directly builds upon elements of the last film, where Po visited the spirit realm and was gifted a magic staff. This staff grants users the ability to travel between what is essentially the living world and the afterlife; the Chameleon plans on stealing it in order to use its powers to then steal the kung fu of dead masters for herself, including the three previous villains of the movies. Snow leopard Tai Lung (voiced by Ian McShane), who fought Po in the first movie, is her first victim; the second and third movie's villains – peacock Lord Shen and yak Kai – also appear, albeit as unvoiced cameos.

Speaking of unvoiced cameos, this is also the role the Furious Five play in the movie. Longtime fans of the franchise may be disappointed by this, but even though Master Tigress is still probably my favorite character in the franchise, seeing as how I spent an entire rather long paragraph of my otherwise very positive review of Kung Fu Panda 3 complaining the Furious Five had nothing to do but get beat up by the bad guy in every previous movie, I can't say that I disagree with this choice. I didn't need to see the Chameleon humiliate them for a fourth time. It's nice to know Tigress actually got a win in one of these movies, even if it was offscreen and against something called the Free Range Chicken Gang. Besides, the way they are re-introduced seems to be a setup for a spin off movie, which feels overdue at this point.



Besides Po and Zhen, the other characters with major roles are Po's "dads", Ping (voiced by James Hong), Po's adoptive goose father, and Li (voiced by Bryan Cranston), his biological father. Since the events of last movie, they've started living together, and though the movie never really reveals its hand one way or another, it's not unfair to feel like Roger Ebert's hope for some "cross-species pollination" has finally come to fruition, in an entirely unexpected way. Together, they decide to follow Po on his adventure, to see what help they can offer him. Other new characters include Ke Huy Quan as a short, round pangolin who served as an early criminal mentor to Zhen, and Ronny Chieng as the franchise's first fish character, a boat captain who lives in the beak pouch of a pelican (Jean Dujardin).

The movie contains the series' usual mixture of martial arts and comedy. The pacing comes off a bit more frantic this time around, but still contains some memorable sight gags (such as Zhen doing the classic fox dive in order to retrieve money pouches from defeated enemies) as well as more serious, exciting fight choreography near the end. Kung Fu Panda 4 uses the animal aspects of the characters for humor more than the previous movies. Besides the aforementioned fox diving, a short bit where Zhen eats a cookie like a real fox rather than a cartoon one is pretty good. Yes, that was done in Fantastic Mr. Fox, but it's better set up here. The dialogue also seems to be trying harder for one liners, though this is hit or miss. Shifu ending one of his angry outbursts with "I'm going to go meditate! A lot!" is a line I'm going to have to steal in my own life, while the Chameleon complaining about a moonrise taking too long landed with a very quiet thud.

The character designs are fun as ever. Zhen fits right in with Po, and of course I loved her. As a character, she's a complete reverse of Awkwafina's earlier role of Sisu in Raya and the Last Dragon. Her character's cute look in that movie accentuated her character's innocence, and her wilful inability to distrust anyone. Zhen, on the other hand, uses her character's innocent looks to charm all those around her, but finds altruism and generosity suspicious, and Awkwafina's voice work is great at both.

The movie forgoes the painterly, stylized look of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish that the trailer for The Wild Robot, DreamWorks' next movie, seems to suggest will be the studio's trademark style going forward. I think this is the correct choice, as the Kung Fu Panda franchise already had a strong visual aesthetic. Kung Fu Panda 2, especially, already did what The Last Wish was trying to do back in 2011.

Besides the possible spin-off of a Furious Five based movie, while there isn't a specific sequel tease, the movie pointedly leaves open the possibility of a fifth movie in the franchise. Now, there are times when it seems best to just let a franchise end. But I think part of the reason, say, a fifth Toy Story rankles so much is because the stories of the last two movies seemed to be the creatives saying this story is over, before the box office returns had the studio executives saying, no, it is not. But there isn't that feeling here. Even thematically, the movie says things change, but that's not a bad thing. It just means they can keep moving forward.

Whether the next movie is The Furious Five, Kung Fu Panda 5 (or perhaps even Kung Fu Vixen), well, I'll be waiting for it.