Trailer: 'Kung Fu Panda 4'

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2.5 ( 2 votes)

After 16 years since his first movie and eight years since his last, in Kung Fu Panda 4, the titular panda Po will return March 8 of next year. He's been holding something back for a while now, and as this trailer shows, he's finally going to get it all out of his system. (People might have been expecting it to be bit bigger, actually.)

Kung Fu Panda 4, directed by Mike Mitchell, is the next movie from DreamWorks Animation, and the fourth movie in the Kung Fu Panda franchise. Jack Black returns as Po, joined by newcomer Zhen, a corsac fox voiced by Awkwafina, who becomes Po's pupil in kung fu. Meanwhile, Viola Davis plays The Chameleon, the series first female villain with shapeshifting powers.

Returning cast members include Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Po's red panda teacher, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Po's adoptive goose father, Bryan Cranston as Li, Po's biological panda father, and perhaps most surprisingly, Ian McShane as Tai Lung, the snow leopard villain from the first movie. Besides Awkwafina and Davis, newcomer Ke Huy Quan will play Han, a pangolin crime lord. Fans of the series may have noticed the Furious Five's absence from the trailer, though the director does say they will return in a recent interview, though it doesn't, once again, sound like the Po/Tigress shippers should get too excited.