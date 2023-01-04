'Beyond the Edge of Owlsgard' has been released, reviewed
Posted by Stuart "Sslaxx" Moore on Wed 4 Jan 2023 - 10:43 —
Edited by GreenReaper
WatchDaToast has been developing a furry-themed point-and-click adventure game for a while now, Beyond the Edge of Owlsgard, raising €36,317 from 682 backers on Kickstarter. It's just been released, and VoxelSmash has reviewed it.
You can buy the game on Steam and follow the author on Twitter.
About the authorStuart "Sslaxx" Moore — read stories — contact (login required)
a Martian Ice Skunk from Malvern, Worcs., UK, interested in computer programming, furry, "doctor who", reading, writing and drawing
