A review of BB Wolf and the Three LPs and the Illustrated Encyclopedia of Cartoon Animals

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

B.B. Wolf And The Three LPs

JD Arnold’s reimagining of the classic fable of The Three little pigs with the riveting illustration style of Richard Koslowski is certainly one of the best, and most overlooked versions. The novel takes the story so very far away from the original, using only its skeleton. Through realms suggestive of Alex Haley, Stanley Kubrick, Ralph Bakshi, and for sure a pinch of Stephen King, the wolf is the focus.

As a consistently-struggling blues musician intent on protecting his property and remaining family from the racketeering little pigs, who employ all kinds of legal loopholes to seize and destroy it. The pigs naturally have the law on their side (I trust I need go no further on that) and enjoy high profile connections with sleazy origins as far away as Chicago. That’s plenty of motivation for the wolf’s reported “villainy” when huffing, puffling, and blowing it all down.

It’s a strong study on class struggles and the clashes of midwestern culture that goes the “full Monty”, shall we say, with the intended allegory. Given current political and social climates, most readers are likely to find this entry at least a timely diversion.









The Illustrated Encyclopedia Of Cartoon Animals

Perhaps it's still difficult to get excited over a reference offering. The never-boring Jeff Rovin, however, is destined to continue presenting exceptions, like this classic favorite, which is no less than the title describes. Here you have a solid overview of EVERY animated and graphic presentation of funny animals from the gold and silver ages; from faithful sidekicks, and classic duos and rivalries you’re probably familiar with, to Madison Avenue mascots, and each and every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles knock-off conceived in the Green Guys’ initial heyday. You just haven’t had a whole lot of worthwhile exposure to the wild worlds if you’ve not read about the Mildly Microwaved Pre-Pubescent Kung-Fu Gophers.

Forget scratching itches, this is a nostalgic full-body massage. It’s definitely worth your time to hunt down. Sadly, there is only the first edition from 1991 (so, no mention of the Street Sharks or Courage The Cowardly Dog to begin with), but there’s no law against lobbying for newer editions!



