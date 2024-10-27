Creative Commons license icon

Sergeant Piggy is Plant-Based

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 27 Oct 2024 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
While at a local vegan festival, your ever-loving ed-otter met up with author Bill Muir, also known as Sgt. Vegan. During his time in the U.S. military, Sgt. Muir served ably while maintaining a plant-based diet, which is no mean feat in itself. Since then he has become well known as a vegan body builder and nutrition expert. But one little side project bears discussion here: He wrote a children’s book, The Adventures of Sergeant Piggy, which was illustrated by Hayden Fowler. The book details Sergeant Piggy’s travels around the world to meet a variety of animals, while also teaching young readers the value of a plant-based diet and green living. And now it’s available on Amazon too!


image c. 2024 Sgt Vegan Press

