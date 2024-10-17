The Bear and the Bong

Edited

Here’s an intro you’re going to notice: “Antifa meets Richard Scarry in this epic fantasy story of a perma-stoned wizard bear’s quest to save their beloved magical island from evil robber baron cults.” What the heck? It’s Soggy Landing, a full-color graphic novel (written by The Brothers McGovern and illustrated by Ian Densford) available now from Oni Press. “Not very long ago, Soggy Landing was an island paradise. Now, it’s a brutal settler city ruled by a group of wealthy, cultists called ‘The 13’ who are immune to a leafy plague ransacking their community. As a battle between the haves and the have-nots comes to a head, a free-spirited wizard bear named Otso and her friend, Slipper, join The Broken Wheel in an uprising against colonial forces controlling the magical island they love.” Find out more over at Simon & Schuster.



