Trailer: 'Migration'

Posted by (Brendan Kachel) on Tue 18 Jul 2023 - 15:55
The studio behind the furry Secret Life of Pets and Sing duologies, Illumination's next movie after their super-successful Super Mario Bros. Movie (well, at the box office, anyway; less so with critics) will be a movie about ducks called Migration.

While the trailer does look very… Illumination-y, with all that entails, a bright spot is that one of the directors of the movie is Benjamin Renner, the French director of the Academy Award-nominated Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox (Ernest & Celestine will also get a non-Renner directed sequel, A Trip to Gibberitia, this year). Migration's other director is Guylo Homsy, and the voice cast includes Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Carol Kane and Awkwafina.

