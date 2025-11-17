Movie reviews: 'Goldbeak' (2021), 'Dalia and the Red Book' (2024)
Goldbeak (trailer) is a 90-minute 3D animated kids film. Although it came out in China in 2021 (original title: 老鹰抓小鸡), it's taken an unusually long time to get distributed, sometimes pretending that its year of release is more recent. It was produced by Liang Zi Film and Nigel W. Tierney, directed by Tierney and Dong Long, and written by Robert N. Skir, Jeff Sloniker, and Vivian Yoon.
In a world of mildly anthropomorphized birds, Goldbeak is an orphaned eagle who's raised by chickens in a rural village. He wants to fly, but most of the villagers don't help. They treat him as an outsider and eventually kick him out. Accompanied by his adoptive sister Ratchet (a gadgeteer genius), he makes the journey to the capital, the creatively-named Avian City.
Along the way he finds a mentor hermit who teaches him to fly. It turns out that Goldbeak is the long-lost nephew of the city's mayor. Then he wants to join the Eagle Scouts, an elite flying squad, but their leading member hates his guts. The mayor turns out to have sinister plans...
Uughhh. This film has set a new low for me. It's not boring, it's not bad, it's just so... horribly average. Nothing's unpredictable. You can see most of the plot points coming from miles away. Even if you're a fan of birds of prey, the story simply isn't rewarding. It's like it was designed by committee.
Still, the animation is fine, as are the many bird designs. There's a weird irony that birds are operating large, technologically advanced aircraft. And I couldn't help but notice that they built their capital city in a location devoid of convenient natural resources.
The reason behind the final conflict has all the subtlety of a Captain Planet episode. The ending battle takes place at night, so it's hard to tell what's going on. The antagonist gets two solid minutes to blubber about how he didn't have a choice. (Screw you, you were willfully evil!) Don't bother with this film. I have no idea what the quality of the English dub is; the copy I watched was in Turkish with English subtitles.
So on to our next feature!
Dalia and the Red Book (trailer) is a 3D animated kids film that came out in Argentina in 2024 (Dalia y el libro rojo). It was written and directed by David Bisbano, and produced by Vista Sur Films and Mi Perro Producciones. It's done in a combination of animation styles, the most obvious ones being computer animation and stop-motion.
Dalia is a girl who wants to become a popular author like her father, who passed away some time ago. Unfortunately she suffers from writer's block. On her 12th birthday, she finds her father's last unfinished novel, a manuscript written in a red book. Cloaked supernatural creatures also want it, and Dalia finds herself captured and taken into the world of the book, while carrying the actual book with her.
Inside, the world is a sparsely populated, multi-tiered city. There's some kind of time limit before things cease to exist. The characters either want to escape the book, or want Dalia to finish it so that the story won't be stuck anymore. Most of the few characters we meet have their own agendas. Dalia has a guardian there, a cloaked, goggled anthropomorphic goat. Her father had written him into the book as a gift on Dalia's 5th birthday. It was this character who first caught my attention, and was why I tracked down this film. Alas, he's one-dimensional, if very cool-looking!
Other anthro characters include a portly owl, several harpies, and a daring she-wolf antagonist with two swords. Her design is extremely tall and thin - I wasn't sure what species of canine she was, until the subtitles mentioned it. (Apparently she was based on Dalia's mother, so maybe Dalia's father was a closet furry?)
The film is a little over 90 minutes long, and like the she-wolf, it feels thin and stretched. There's not enough story to fill it, so the pace is slow, and many things are left unexplained. Like... the rules of the universe, the she-wolf's motivations, things like that. It's too bad, because unlike Goldbeak, this really feels like the creators put their artistic hearts into it. But it needed more.
Ultimately, it's a story about Dalia finding her self-confidence to write, overcoming her creative block. My favorite scene was a short one about an hour into it. Dalia and the goat briefly meet a creature whose author never fully developed it, so it keeps changing forms. Artistically it was neat to watch, if fleeting. The best part of this film to me was its atmosphere. The city really feels other-worldly, they nailed that! Otherwise I'm not sure I can recommend it, except to the curious. The copy I watched was in Spanish with English subtitles, but there may be an English dub? In the U.S. it may be available through Amazon or Apple TV.
Comments
As I catch up on my furry movie reviews, I'll be including comments about some of the non-furry animated films I've watched recently.
Chicken for Linda is a French film from 2023, partially directed by Sébastien Laudenbach who caught people's attention in 2016 with his pragmatically minimalist approach to single-handedly animating The Girl Without Hands.
Chicken for Linda is a French farce in the truest sense. Paulette is a single mom struggling to raise her 8-year-old daughter Linda, who is a bit of a snot at her age. After a confrontation between the two of them, Paulette offers an apology in the form of a meal. Linda unfortunately requests a chicken dish that, for Paulette, is linked to a traumatic memory. Still, determined to stick to her word, Paulette sets out to get the ingredients, but a nation-wide strike has closed everything down. The quest for a chicken steadily spirals out of control, and the chaos eventually spills across the neighbourhood.
This film was ok - I'm very particular about farce as a genre, I didn't find any of the characters overly sympathetic based on their actions (though I totally understood where they were coming from) - so on a personal level it wasn't the right match for me. Still, Laudenbach has adapted his style well, and the use of flat colours was artistically interesting. Mixed feelings about this one.
Mavka: The Forest Song is a Ukrainian indie 3D animated fantasy kids film produced in 2023, which must have been a challenge because of Russia invading them in 2022. There was a lot of effort to put in little aspects of Ukrainian culture and mythology without feeling pushy about it, and it struck a good balance. Essentially there's a hidden enchanted valley with a magic tree, and Mavka, a kind nymph, is to become its next guardian.
Then the bad guys arrive, led by a vain, evil woman named Kylina. And there's a kind-hearted young human musician named Lukas, who Mavka begins to fall in love with. The story is very formulaic, with a slightly different mix of mythological critters than we're used to. Mavka has a kind of companion frog... cat... thing. Kylina has an assistant stylist named Frol who's a walking gay stereotype that was well past its prime back in the 1990s.
Overall the whole thing is ok, but it's aimed squarely at kids. I don't think adults will get much out of it. Still, decent visuals; they definitely put good work into it. Happy ending!
