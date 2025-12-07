Digging Up Positivity - November 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

What an enormously strange but wonderful year it has been! Welcome to the last episode of 2025! This episode we have:

A wonderful interview with furry musician Cosmik with a K

Animation news, how Zootopia 2 shattered all expectations, and how you can get one of those shiny Lorcana Cards!

And of course, a whole bunch of charities

So...lets start with those!

Charity News

East raised $16,554.74

We start in Europe! Where have East, who raised money for the Der Förderverein Tierpark Suhl, a small animal park in the region. They also collected 6,651 bottles and cans together with 32 crates. This all together amounts to a wonderful $16,554.74

Walk to defeat ALS Seattle raised $157,814.00

Every year, Kijani Lion and the Emerald City Critters are a major part of the Walkto Defeat ALS in Seattle (USA). They are the official entertainment of the event, giving a very warm and fluffy vibe to an already wonderful atmosphere. This year they have raised $157,814. This is a result that truly warms my heart.

Heartland Halloween raised $2,944.36

Staying in the USA, we have Heartland Halloween who raised $2,944.36 for Disc For Life, their goal being mental health awareness and suicide prevention. They are placing golf discs throughout the United States, to further help ensure access to these vital services.

Biggest Little Furcon raised $34,416.31

For years already a staple in the furry community, raising money for Safe Haven Wildlife sanctuary, the visitors of the Biggest Little Furcon in Reno, Nevada, USA raised a whopping $34,416.31.

Confuror raised $23,717.00

Meanwhile in wonderful country Mexico the awesome critters from Conjuror have raised $23,717.00 together for Proyecto Tamadura Mexico, who are protecting these sub species of ant-eaters unique to South America.

Howloween raised $3,282.76

And in Canada during Howloween, these spooky critters have raised $3,282.76 for the B.C. society for the prevention of Cruelty to Animals, also known as the BCSPCA! Good Job

Spooktacufur raised food for the foodbank

For many, times are though and they have to rely on a foodbank, and these do not just run on monetary donations! The lovely beans from Spooktacufur raised plenty of foodstuff for the Utah Food bank for the US of A. You lot do make a difference for many in these troubled times!

Furpocalypse raised $17,091.98

2,845 spooky cooky critters have raised $17,091.98 for Q Plus during Furpocalypse. This is a LGBTQ organisation dedicated to uplifting and empowering queer youth through various programs like open mics, workshops, game nights, support groups and so on!

Infurnity raised $31,034.65

And in Taiwan, 3251 critters managed to raise $31,034.65 for 2 charities: The Raptor Research Group of Taiwan and the Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association.

Orange County ALS Walk raised $6,115

Joe G. Bear and his wonderful friends from team Tony have been part of the Orange County ALS Walk for many years, and this year is no exception! They have raised $6,115 for ALS United Orange County and like always they have uplifting the spirits of many, and making amazing memories.

Aquatifur raised $20,000

The furries at Aquatifur managed to raise $20,000 for Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, helping this organisation greatly to find forever homes for cats and dogs with special needs.

Furs for Life raised $25,410.90

Every year, a group of furry streamers, artists, gamers, dancers and others come together to give back to the community through Furs For Life. They been working hard raising funds for Extra Life! They have raised $25,410.90 for one of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This network treats thousands of kids annually, regardless of their illness, injury, or their family’s ability to pay.

When Furballs Strike raised $2,070.00

What’s more fun than bowling with friends? Well, bowling with friends, in fursuit, and raising money for charity! The 55th edition of When Furballs Strike showed us how’s it done! Almost the entire venue, that’s 44 lanes, were filled with all sorts of fuzzy friends, having loads of fun and raising $2,070.00 for the ALS Association!

General News and Entertainment

Guest of Honour at SloFluffCon

A few episodes back we featured a lovely small Slovenian furry convention named SloFluffCon and I am ever so honoured to say that I am this editions’ guest of honour! Besides featuring on a few panels, I will bring plenty of Dutch snacks, including cheese. Yes, I like my cheese proper. I am so looking forward to this convention, tickets are still available, and maybe I get to see you there in January?

Zootopia 2

Well, it was 2016 when Zootopia came out, and it was a wild success. The team behind it knew well what they were doing. Later we were treated with Zootopia Plus, and if we wanted to see more, we needed to go to Disneyland Shanghai for the

Zootopia trackless ride. Which looks really fun! But it's also really far away from me.

However, slowly the hype towards Zootopia 2 was building, there were a lot of commercials, but also stunts like a whole airplane being wrapped in Zootopia theme: A big Airbus A220 from Air Canada. Especially the weeks before the movie, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps were just about everywhere. But also smaller roles, like little cameos by beloved actor Michael J Fox as...a fox of course, or young wildlife conservationist turned actor Robert Irwin, as the Koala named Robert Furwin.

And the movie did not disappoint! It had a record setting opening weekend in US, and globally it’s the fourth biggest worldwide debut in box office history just behind Spiderman: No Way Home and the two avengers movies: Endgame and Infinity War. Which makes it the largest global launch of an animated film ever.

I went to see the movie during opening weekend, and I found out that you get a free Lorcana trading card with selected cinema’s. On disneylorcana.com you can see which cinema’s worldwide will have this lovely card, and you can ask the people at the cinema for it while showing your ticket stub, and please, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE, be polite with them, most of them are working hard to make your evening a pleasant one, as a former service worker myself I can say a bit of politeness goes a long way!

Oh, and if you can’t get your paws on one, a little birdy told me there will be one on the NordicFuzzCon charity auction!

Mouse P.I. for Hire

It already has been some years since Cuphead was released, which really made an impact by being not just a fun game, but hand animated, and inspired by the wacky rubber-hose fueled cartoon style of the 30’s. They even got a series from Netflix, which was fun. You could see they lacked the budget to animate everything by hand, but all in all still a very fun watch. I still love the devil.

In March there will be the release of Mouse P.I. for Hire, which is also hand animated, and very much inspired by the 30’s cartoon shenanigans. However they take it an entire different route. It’s a 3D shooter with very deep story elements, it almost looks like the lovechild of cuphead and bioshock. Which is a VERY good thing in my opinion! You can Wishlist it on steam, and it will be released in March.

The Friendliest Skunk

Another cute little platformer is the Friendliest skunk, as someone who had a pet skunk for a while, and who is working with one, of course we took a closer look. And what we saw is very adorable. So... in January we will have a little interview with the people behind it, and I am happy to say our channel skunkette returns from hiatus for this wonderful interview: Score Chaser.

[Featurette:Cosmik with a K]

Thank You

I am ever so grateful for you all to stay with us till the very end of the last episode of the year! At the end of December we will have the Furry Charity Index, and in first Saturday of February we will be with you again for the first episode of the 9th season! Man, I can’t believe it already has been so long! I won’t be long for our 10 year anniversary!

Time flies when you're having fun and fruit flies like a banana.

But I would not be able to pull this off without you wonderful viewers and supporters like these amazing folks:

And that’s it for this years’ Digging Up Positivity episodes, we will return on February 7th with Season 9! However, in between we will have the Furry Charity Index where we will have all the charities I could find from this year, and you will be able to see if we crossed the magical 2 million USD worldwide mark!

Happy holidays and all of the hugs!