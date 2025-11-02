Digging up Positivity - October 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Welcome to a new episode of Digging Up Positivity! This month we are having a wonderful interview with a very awesome force behind the Furry VR community, and with the holiday season starting, I would like you to be a part of the Furry Charity Index at the end of this year! More information after the charities! We also have some wonderful animation news, positive vibes but first:

Unfurgettable Taiwan Furry Gathering raised $22,787.53

We start in Asia, where we have the Unforgettable Taiwan Furry Gathering where 2,010 visitors raised $22,787.53 for two charities! The Leopard Cat Association of Taiwan and the Be Kind to Animals association during their yearly charity raffle.

Denfur raised $22,357.00

The wonderful furries from Denver, Colorado in the US have raised a very respectable $22,357 together during Denfur for Almost Home Adoptions. A lovely cat and kitten adoption centre, sanctuary, hospital and hospice!

Wren Farren raised $23,977.00 so far

In these days, a lot of people experience hardship, the cost of living has exploded in the recent years and more people are experiencing more than just a tight wallet. And a series of unfortunate events can quickly turn your life into a nightmare, like with Wren Farren, known for her work on the Owl House, and also being game-dev. All these events were beyond her control, resulting in a deep deep debt spiral. But the community is coming together, she has raised $23,977.00 so far!

West Aussie Fur Frenzy raised $12,933.74

On the other side of the world, all the way down under, 609 wonderful beans visiting the West Aussie Fur Frenzy raised $12,933.47 for ARRA! The Auzzie’s Raptor Rehabilitation, who focus on rescue, rehabilitate, release and provide sanctuary for those majestic birds of prey!

Wild North raised $2,538.34

Back to the UK, the critters of Wild North raised $2,538.34 for Little Paws Ferret Rescue, I am quite sure those little dookers will do a war dance of pure joy thanks to their efforts!

Team Fastest Furs raised $17,671.67

Let it be known, there are a lot of gamers amongst us in the furry fandom, and team Fastest Furs is where many of them show their very impressive skills, and what better to attach a charitable cause for it! This year they raised $17,671.67 during their fall fest for Trans Lifeline!

Gateway Furmeet raised $19,254.74

Meanwhile the fuzzy visitors at Gateway fur meet raised $19,254.74 for St. Louis Pet Rescue! They are a non-profit focussing on saving pets from local animal control facilities and situations of neglect.

WPAFW raised $21,000.00

At Western PA Furry weekend they did not just raised $21,000 for Animal Advocates, but they also adopted a cute little kitten from this wonderful organisation that works hard for animal welfare in the Pittsburgh area through rescue, care and placement of companion animals, like that cute little kitten!

Beeton raised $300.00

So many people do charity work for different reasons, some of them are very personal. Beeton raised $300 during a charity walk called ‘Out of the Darkness’ for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, not just for him, but also in honour of his sister.

Alamo City Furry Invasion raised $12,659.00

The visitors of Alamo City Furry Invasion raised $12,659.00 for Bee Pawsitive, an organisation that dedicates to saving huskies and other large breeds on the euthanasia list or are in need of urgent help!

The South Afrifur turtles

Last month we covered South Afrifur and their adopted turtles. They shared some more videos about them on telegram, all the hatchlings are growing at a steady paceand are having a healthy appetite resulting in some heathy gains, roughly a quarter of their original weight on average! Yay!

Thabo meerkat wants you!

Oh man, this was a big list. And we still have a good quarter to go for this year! And all the charities covered in this show are well over 1.5 million USD world wide.

At the end of this year, I will have a big furry charity index, and I would love you to bea part of it! Besides submitting a charity in the form linked in the description you can also make a fun little video sharing the most wholesome moments in this year, and or giving your best wishes for 2026! Please do submit it in the feedback form in the description and you might end up in the big Furry Charity Indexat the end of this year!

And now, on with the show!

GNAW

These days a lot of videogames are being announced featuring anthropomorphic, or well, as many say, furries. GNAW is one of them! It was a nice day in Dino-city until a MEAT-iorite, get it? Leaving the citizens in disarray. I really like the return of these cell shaded graphics, giving it a nice comic book vibe.

Plus, finally a velociraptor as a protagonist! It was about time!

Game is set to release in 2026 for all major platforms.

Transision

FC5 released a wonderful video clip called transition, about passing time, how things change, and it truly is a wonderful song, and the animation is very well done! This song hits me quite in the feels when I heard it and saw those beautiful animation.

Do check out the full song on their channel FC5_

Steve, Socks and Spleen surgery

I used to have a little pet skunk, who often gnawed at my evil socks as well. And I worked with ferrets quite some times too! I know how much of an impact a surgery on your furry friend is, even with a good ending. And William Snekspare made a very cute animation about this very experience with his little dooker.

And at the end of the video, my love for Steve was real. I wish that little dooker the best!

How scary those operations and surgeries might look like, most of them go just fine. And most of the time your fuzzy one will be with you for many years.

Pretty Kitty

Since it is spooky month, of course I have to include something spooky right! Meet Pretty Kitty, mascotte of a now defunct theme-park. And the actor behind the mascotte lost their job. This video, which contains quite the take on mascotte horror is about the slow descent into madness of the actor behind the kitty.

The mixed media approach gives a unique view presented by nine animation majors. This video was selected to screen over 30 fests worldwide and rightfully so. [Video Link]!

[Featurette:Eigen Rovak]

Thank You

