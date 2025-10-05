Digging up Positivity - September 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Welcome to a new episode of Digging Up Positivity! This month one of Europe’s biggest furry conventions took place: Eurofurence, and now is a good time to have Sniffer on the show! The leader of their wonderful charity team. But we also have fun animation news, several Good Furries being awarded for their wonderful work and more!

But first, lets do the charities!

Melbourne Furry Convention raised $8,398.00

Earlier this year Melbourne Furry convention raised $8,398.00 for the Friends of leadbeater’s Possum incorporated. Founded in September 2004 on Threatened Species Day. The leadbeater’s Possum is only found in Victoria, an area of Australia, and for a while it was even thought it was extinct. This organisation makes sure to ensure the long term survival of our fuzzy friend, the leadbeater’s Possum.

Fur-Eh raised $17,933.78

In Canada, furries have raised $17,933.78 for GEARS during Fur-Eh, GEARS stands for the Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society, whose goal it is to give companion animals a second chance at their forever family!

AnthroIrish raised $1,179.18

In Ireland, the wonderful fuzzies of AnthroIrish raised $1,179.18 for Homeless Help and Support in the city of Cork. Which is the biggest amount raised in AnthroIrish’ history to date.

Aberacon raised $991.99

In the United Kingdom the critters from Aberacon raised $991.99 for Maesteg Animal Welfare Society (shortened to the wonderful acronym MAWS), a small volunteer run rescue center that provides a safe haven for small animals like lost, stray and abandoned cats and dogs.

Digital Villainy Summit raised $22,420.69

Devious, also known as the Digital Villainy Summit, is an online adult only furcon where every year artists, entertainers, writers, streamers and all sorts of creative colourful community members are raising money for charity. So far they have raised over $74,000, and this year they have raised the totally non-pavlovian amount of $22,420.69 for the Transgender Law Center. The largest transgender led civil rights organisation in the United States.

Megaplex raised $90,600.00

Our friends at Megaplex in the USA raised $90,600.00 for The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, one of the oldest animal welfare agencies in that region! They began all the way back in 1937 as the Orlando Humane Society. They did merge with several other organisations to become the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando in 2014 with their ongoing mission being the welfare of pets and their families with compassionate care to the highest professional standards.

Eurofurence raised $60,273.31

With around 6500 visitors, one of Europe’s largest Furry Conventions: Eurofurence, raised $60,273.31 for the Hamburger Tierschutzverein a local animal shelter, their charity team has a rich history of raising money each year! Stay tuned for a lovely interview of the leader of this amazing team: Sniffer, he is our guest later in the video!

Furry Migration raised $6,980.00

Back in the US, the cute beans from Furry Migration raised $6980.00 for the Streetdog Coalition, an organisation that works around the clock to provide free veterinary care to people who are experiencing homelessness.

Furvana raised $16,500.00

The critters at Furvana raised $16,500.00 for Sealife Response Rehab and Research, they are devoted to responding and to rehabilitate stranded or injured marine wildlife throughout the Pacific Northwest, they also research the health of this regions’ iconic Southern Resident orcas and other cetaceans besides promoting wildlife health through education and conservation.

Tails and Tornadoes raised $9,095.00

We stay in the US with Tails and Tornadoes, where 1557 critters raised $9,095.00 for the Animals Rescue Foundations (with another cute acronym! ARF!), who have been helping the homeless pets of the Tulsa area to find a forever home for the last 35 years!

South Afrifur raised $1,546.32

In Africa, we had the wonderful beans from South Afrifur who raised $1,546.32 for the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, but that is not all! They also adopted for adorable little turtles: Indaba, Zakhile, Plakkie, and Khorneflakes. The convention will receive updates about their wellbeing and their road to recovery before they eventually will be released back into the wild!

Another Furry Con raised $40,000.00

In the US, we had Another Furry Con, not just host of the Good Furry Award ceremonies. 5,642 furries raised $40,000 For Pomona Valley Pride, an organisation dedicated to the wellbeing of our colourful pride friends and their communities through education, arts, vital support services and more!

Shine for a Cure

In New Zealand, Leukaemia & Bloodcancer New Zealand organised a 5Km sponsor walk named ‘Shine for a Cure’, and Relay was a part of it! Together this wonderful organisation raised $72,952.13 USD for the ongoing fight against cancer.

Uncle Bear raised $62

And the founder of the Good Furry Award raised $62 for the St.Jude Children’s Research hospital, which leads us right into the:

Good Furry Awards

At Another FurCon in the US, Uncle Bear was proud to announce the winners of this years’ good furry awards. There were 4 prizes awarded: The Good Egg Award, recognising those who do extensive charitable and volunteer work for furries and others alike! This year Yappy Slyfox was being honoured with this award for his lengthy work during his 25 years within the fandom, from creating the Funday PawPet Show to his invaluable work for many conventions including Megaplex!

He has been a big advocate for making fursuiting more accepted at a convention, a thing most of us take for granted these days. And Yappy pledged on his BlueSky to award the prize money given to him to Helping Paw, an organisation helping furs who are down on their luck.

The second category is the Image award, for people who project a positive image of the furry fandom through the media. And, I am so incredibly honoured to say that this very show, Digging Up Positivity, has been given this award. I truly cannot express my thanks enough for everybody who voted for me! Thank you, without you wonderful critters, this would have remained a dream.

The third category is the furtastic award, for all who do good things that don’t quite fall in the other categories. And the winner sure emphasises that: Photographotter. While this otter has done many good things in his life, the main reason for this award is his most generous kidney donation to Hiyu, and this lead to a wonderful documentary ‘The Reality Of Hope’ and an inspiring documentary by the New Yorker.

Last, but certainly not least, we have the lifetime achievement Award, which was granted to Ken Fletcher. An artist and writer who has been active as an artist and writer since the early days of the fandom. Many know him from Vootie a furry APA (self published magazine) and the creation of the Spontoon Island universe with its own fanzine and website.

Blinkomania

Charlie Nightingale release a little mini musical about collectors, especially how collecting can rapidly go to your head and alienate loved ones around you. Even though it is just 7 minutes it feels like a complete musical with some really good little bangers in it. And the characters are dinosaurs, what’s not to like? Link to the video in the corner!

Sture

We all know one of those, the overly confident critter who always claims they are the best. Sture is a little dinosaur that is just that! Created by YouTuber Byvsen this little fellow is wonderfully animated. Even though many of you won’t understand his babbling, the animation is done in such a way you don’t have to understand what he is saying. And I absolutely love that! No matter if he is the best at building a shed, or being the worlds’ best jumper, it’s always fun to check out! Link to their video is in the corner!

Wild Blue

When I was a young meerkit, I played the ever-loving tar out of Star-Fox on the Super Nintendo. Even though it came out re-released, the amount of games like that are few and far between. But Wild Blue jumps into this hole. Being a homage to this type of games, even making jokes about that in the intro (do a barrel roll). The animation is very cool the release date is yet to be announced.

It’s currently on steam, saying it will run on windows. But I secretly hope it will run just as fine on the Steamdeck!

Zootopia 2

The Final Trailer of Zootopia 2 is out! Due in November, the new trailer finally shows parts of the D23 leaks, and reveals a bit more of the plot, considering snakes and reptiles in Zootopia! I tell you! I am curious how deep the lore will go about the underground reptile society, and eh fun little thing, the last run over water, that is not exclusive to reptiles.

[Featurette:Sniffer from Eurforuence]

Thank You

Thank you so much for staying with us till the very end! I am also just about every Monday having an art-stream here and on Twitch with some relaxed music. We also have an artwork-tee store, but if you want to support me more than to drop a like andsubscribe, you can become a member of this channel or support me through becoming a Twitch subscriber or join my patreon like these amazing people:

Subscribe Star: Barret D’Floof, Cosmik with a K, Taross, Manic Spectaclecat

Youtube Channel Members: Rex The Warhorse, Lorek Byrnison, Joe & Mavi, Wither, Longtooth

Patreon: Tantroo McNally, Ishnula, Els Deckers

Twitch subscribers:ladylyanne, swex_the_mischievous_fox, jake_r_g, ajabuyeen, falconeio, hanzanajanssen, longtooth67, lightnymfa

And of course a huge thanks to all of them, and you! Our next episode will be on November 1st and I hope to see you all there! Many hugs and stay awesome!