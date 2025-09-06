Digging Up Positivity - August 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Welcome to a new episode of Digging Up Positivity, this month we have a very special guest: Chipflake, known for his very cute and silly animations and we will be talking about his upcoming game as well! Furthermore we have some animations, and of course, oh man, we have so many charities, it is really showing that convention season is gearing up! So lets get started!

Conventions and Charities

Cesfur raised $4,200.00

We start with our furry, feathery and scaly friends from Czechia, who raised $4,200.00 for ČSOP Morava during Cesfur an organisation devoted to conserve nature and its bio-diversity by not just supporting endangered species but also by spreading awareness of the importance of the nature around all around us.

Papa Barks raised $66,921.88

Last month the crafty critters from Papa Barks were still going at full force raising money for ALS, but this month the campaign ended, having raised an impressive $66,921.88! I am so incredibly proud to have been a part of this wonderful initiative.

Brasil FurFest raised $8,320.25

And our fuzzy friends in São Paulo, Brasil have raised $8,320.25 for SOS Vida Pet Litoral, but that is not all! They also collected 352kg of dog food, 212kg of cat food in addition of 118 packets and 8 cans of regular pet food. All this will be used for the betterment of the animals in this amazing animal shelter.

Aurawra raised $13,704.39

Bees are often overlooked in the grand scheme of things, but they are ever so important for maintaining our ecosystem, and the furs from Aurawra realise that all too well! They have raised $13,704.39 for the Wheen Bee Foundation.

Awoostria raised $11,368.81

Back in Europe, Awoostria raised $11,368.81 for Handicats Katzenhoffnung Steiermark, not just any cat sanctuary, but one for cats with a disability! Providing a home for our feline friends who normally would never stand a chance!

Anthro Weekend Utah raised over $34,000.00

Meanwhile in the US we had 2,601 awesome beans at Anthro Weekend Utah who raised over $34,000.00 for Nuzzles & Company, a local no-kill animal rescue. These lovely folks are dedicating themselves to a world where every animal is treated with

compassion and love!

CanFURence raised $9,608.33

And the ever so patient Northern neighbours from Canada had 1,602 lovely beans, including 690 fursuiters, at CanFURence raising $9,608.33 for Holly’s Haven; a local wildlife rescue.

Mancfurs raised $499.68

In England, the critters from MancFurs raised $499.68 for Mermaids, an UK based charity working to support transgender, non-binary and gender diverse children, young people and their families.

Texas Furry Siesta raised over $5,000.00

Our friends at Texas Furry Siesta raised over $5,000.00 for Society of Play, a non-profit community for game developers. A rocky industry, often hidden by a flashy front. Trust me, I’ve been there myself. The community support is very welcome in the gaming industry!

Indy FurCon raised $15,714.16

And at Indy FurCon they raised $15,714.16 for the Oinking Acres Farm & Rescue Sanctuary, a local sanctuary not just dedicated to farm animals, but as many animals as possible, and they also educate about farm animal rescue and provide sanctuary for unadoptable animals!

FurryDelphia raised $19,250.69

It is clear we all love to party, and the critters at FurryDelphia are no exception, but stay safe! Make sure if you use drugs, to have it checked, to have earplugs if things get too loud. For all of this we have organisations like DanceSafe, to make sure we can go to our next party without any trouble! And 3,777 party animals at FurryDelphia supported them by raising $19,250.69

Rhode Island Furs raised $1,832.00

Every year they are at it again! The Rhode Island Furs. Keeping up that wonderful tradition of Team Tony. This time they raised $1,832 for ALS during their yearly walk. Stay awesome!

The total so far!

Woo boy, this was a big list! And with this, I am ever so proud to announce that the total of the charities covered by this channel is now $1,156,168.33! Of which 34% is for LGBTQ causes! A whopping $388,409.29 which is more than the $299,619.71 raised in 2024. Keep it up! I hope we can break the 2 million mark at the end of this year. Things are looking gooood.

Content News

Global Furry Television’s 11th anniversary

Back in 2014 Pawsry launched The Maritime Link, which eventually evolved into what is now as the Global Furry Television. For many Western Furs, the name may not sound familiar. However in Asia, they have quite a following. Both this channel and Global Furry Television have often joined forces on various projects. Pawsry even was a guest on this channel in May 2021, and I do wish him and his team all the best on their march to the 12th anniversary!

Donald Ducks’ Daily Driver

Throughout the years, I always liked the various stories from Donald Duck in the weekly magazine in the Netherlands named after him. One thing that caught my eye was that everybody had a made up car, and it often changed between stories, but

never Donalds’, yeah sure, some details, but he always had his trusty 313.

This little car was introduced in the animated short Don Donald from 1937 and a year later it appeared in the comics. The 313 stands for 3 times bad luck, since Donald truly is the unluckiest Duck around. The car has been built by Donald himself and is called the 1934 Belchfire Runabout.

But it doesn’t stop there! In the 90s, a cut-through was released in the Netherlands, together with various forms such as an airplane, F1 car, amphibious car and even submarine. In also shows a 2 stroke engine and small details like the ball from the gearshift laying loose on the drivers seat with the text that it sometimes does that when there are bumps in the road.

While the original looks inspired by the American Bantam, a very cute little car that really does show its similarities, in the 90’s, some folks from Norway actually built the 313. And it’s road legal! Well, all but freeways though. If you want a more in depth analysis of Donald's car, go check out the original video on Ed’s Auto reviews, linked in the description or in the corner.

Blahaj goes to waffle house

Ah, Blahaj, one of the absolute darlings of not just the furry fandom, the LGBTQ community but the world at large. Atoga made a cute little animation where our blue friend wakes up in the night, all hungry, and decides to visit the Waffle House.

Now, the Waffle House is a strange place. It is always open, up to the part where the US has a Waffle House Index, where the severity of an event is being measured by the amount of Waffle Houses that remain open in the area. And rumours have it, that every night, at 3am, things change— hoo boy, and our little Blahaj is right in the middle of it! How will this end! Do check it out, it is a very cute animation, made in Blender!

We cool?

While the original setup is very simple, a queer birdy trying to salvage the night with their roommate after a bad date. The casual conversations and top tier animation had me hooked. It even got screened by various festivals such as the Atlanta Underground Film Festival and Sillicon Valley Queer Film Festival. Do check it out, I really do love the regular conversations. I mean how often do you see animations, especially indie animations, with regular conversations. Fewer than you'd think.

[Featurette: Chipflake]

