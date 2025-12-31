Furry Charity Index 2025 - Digging Up Positivity

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Oh man, 2025 surely has been a year. But, a lot of critters from the furry fandom has been doing their otterly best to make this world a better place. Some events with charities are known far and wide like our virtual friends from Furality raising over $100,000 dollars for the Center, or the various teams raising money for ALS in honour of Dogbomb. However there are so many more, from Chile to Taiwan, from South Africa to Belgium. Together with a small team of diggers and critters who submitted charities we ventured all over the world to check them out, resulting in this years’ Furry Charity Index.

Before we start venturing all over the world, let’s start with a few numbers I kept on being asked for. What kind of causes do we as a fandom support? We have a couple of main categories:

15.09% went to LGBTQ related charities

29.07% went to humanitarian efforts

55.84% went to animal welfare charities

And the final numbers with the difference from last year I will share with you after this wonderful list. Together with the people who made all of this possible. But for now, come travel with us!

[List of Charity events for 2025]

Thank You

Thank you for staying with us from this amazing list. It surely was a crazy amount of numbers, and ever since I have been keeping track of these charities, with the exception of the bump during the plague year, the line has steadily been going up. Every year more and more critters from this weird and wonderful fandom are helping making this world a better place.

So, let’s grab a little chart! Here we see all the amounts since I started keeping track in 2017. And in 2024 we raised $1,985,464.29 so...that leaves us for this year: We raised $2,160,948.90! A big round of applause for all of in this weird and wonderful little corner of the internet! Now Digging Up Positivity will return with a fresh new season on February 7th and I look forward to see you all there! But I also want to thank my trusty team, and these wonderful supporters who made it possible and so much fun to make these wonderful videos!

Patreon: Manick Knux, Taross Blackburn, Tantoo McNally, Cosmik, Ishnula, Els Deckers, Score Chaser

Youtube Channel Members: Rex The Warhorse, Iorek Byrnison, Joe & Mavi, WitherDZN, Longtooth

Twitch subscribers:longtooth67,hanzana_janssen,swex_the_mischievous_fox,jake_r_g,falconeio,ajabuyeen,lightnymfa, and ladylyanne

And with that, I wish you an amazing new year, may this one count and hold many blessings for you and your loved ones!